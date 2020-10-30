Dolores Huerta talks the final days before the 2020 Election

Dolores Huerta is an activist and labor leader who co-founded the Agricultural Workers Association in 1960. Today, it is called the United Farm Workers. Though she stepped down from her role at UFW in 1999, she continues to spread awareness involved in politics and making sure her community gets the visibility they deserve.

AL DÍA spoke to Huerta just days ahead of the Nov. 3 election. She’s been on the frontlines of getting people to vote and said has hope for the upcoming election’s capacity to enact some serious change. She says this year’s voter turnout has been different because many who haven’t voted before going to the polls as well as more young people than ever before.

Like many prominent figures to be asked about the impact of 2020’s election, Huerta held firm that it will be unlike any other.

“I think this election now is the most crucial, the most critical election that we have had in my lifetime, and I’m 90-years-old,” she said.

Huerta went on to share that the last time she saw such a divided nation was in the 1960s, when the Vietnam war was waging, and never would have guessed that in the year 2020, the division would have been caused by the issue of racism in the United States.

“We want to eliminate racism, gender discrimination, and so many things like having people believe in science, considering global warming, the inequities in education, incomes,” Huerta said.

With five days left until Election Day, voter suppression is also a topic and experience at the top of voter worries. While definitely a concern, Huerta cited that in spite of it, a record number of people used mail-in ballots as an option, and went to early voting polls to perform their civic duty.

As for the multiple horrid stories around ICE and witnessing their abuse within the detention centers, Huerta cited it as another reason the outcome is essential in 2020. In her mind, the future of the country is dependent on DREAMers having a future along with those under TPS, and eventually passing long-overdue immigration reform.

That is just one of the issues Huerta stressed people to vote for.

“We have to vote for the things we need, like minimum wage, healthcare, immigrant rights, and more,” she said.

“Cuando votamos, ganamos, si no votamos, nos fregamos.”

“When we vote we win, when we don’t we lose.” With that, make sure you go out and vote on Nov. 3!