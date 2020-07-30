Despite pandemic, Mexico to continue with independence celebrations

If there’s one certainty among all the uncertainty that has existed during the coronavirus pandemic, it’s that Mexico’s government has tried really hard to contradict itself.

As a result, simple things such as wearing a mask or not have become political statements.

The same thing has happened with reopening as each city has decided to follow its own standards, as well with independence celebrations set to take place next September.

Just as Mexico City reaches another COVID-19 case peak (once again, in what has been an endless and constant peak since the very beginning) and decided to go back to phase red in certain areas, re-closing some establishments, Mexico’s president declares that celebrations will take place anyway.

“There’s going to be a grito (shouting) and a parade,” said the president at a July 29 morning conference.

The annual parade and the famous “Grito de Independencia,” according to AMLO, are planned to be held at a normal place and time on Sept. 15 in downtown Mexico City.

Last year was the first time AMLO had the chance to give his “Grito de Independencia” from the National Palace in front of almost 80,000 people that gathered at the Zócalo in Mexico City’s downtown to witness it.

For the parade of the armed forces that is held the day after, nearly 400,000 people come out on streets at the center of the city to observe the passage of military and marine regiments.

AMLO also stated that the major changes for this year’s celebrations include healthy protocols and social distancing.

However, the question that almost everyone is asking themselves is: what are the healthy protocols that will be implemented to ensure the safety of all the attending citizens and prevent contagion?

"We don't know if there's going to be people, but there's going to be a grito (shouting)," answered AMLO.

His declarations come after the global pandemic has led to the suspension of non-essential activities, the closure of several industries, and the national economy reaching its worst downturn in history.

On July 29, Mexico reached 45,000 official deaths, just 40 days before the national celebration.

“¡Viva México!,” said the president in an attempt to end the morning meeting on a high note.