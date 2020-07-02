Debbie Mucarsel-Powell calls-out Florida leaders as COVID cases rise

Last Sunday, Debbie Murcases-Powell, the first South American immigrant to become a U.S. congresswoman, spoke to Jorge Ramos about Florida’s coronavirus situation.

She criticized the mayor of Miami, Carlos Giménez, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, for repeating the Trump administration’s message that a rise in cases is only because of increased testing.

Murcasel-Powell told Ramos that Florida must begin contact-tracing, increase quarantine measures, mandate masks, and increase testing as much as possible.

“What did we do wrong in Florida?” Ramos asked.

She responded that it boils-down to a lack of leadership, shown in cases like Arizona, Texas, and Florida, where leaders decided to open states too early.

“The way this was executed in Florida, obviously was not the adequate way, and we’re now seeing the effects of that.” she told Ramos in the interview.

The television spot on Univision is not the first time Murcasel-Powell has been vocal about her state’s lack of leadership during the global coronavirus pandemic.

“This has spun out of control. A failure of leadership has ravaged our community and my heart is broken over what we are enduring. We need contact tracers, more testing, more education, and tough decisions need to be made faster. We need action now,” she tweeted

“Just 20 days ago, Mayor Gimenez foolishly said he’d reopen Miami-Dade’s beaches. In the last 3 days, Florida has reported 27,057 new coronavirus cases. Now, the beaches are closing again,” Mucarsel-Powell tweeted on June 28.

She went on to say the Mayor and Governor DeSantis insisted on a false and reckless choice between restarting the economy and safety. Now, she says businesses and families will suffer longer and such high tolls were preventable.

“Complete and total failure in leadership, as Miami-Dade opens without systems in place to curb the spread,” Murcasel-Powell tweeted days later.

A precursor to November

“My reelection is going to be one of the toughest reelections in the country,” Mucarsel-Powell said during a virtual campaign event.

Mayor Giménez is challenging her congressional seat. A member of the Republican party, he is a prominent figure in Miami and Dade County.

President Donald Trump lost Mucarsel-Powell’s district by 16 points in 2016, but data shows voters in her district tend to lean Republican in races lower on the ballot.

Like Governor DeSantis, Mayor Giménez has also come under nationwide scrutiny for his lack of coronavirus response. Mucarsel-Powell blasted his “absolute failure to keep Miami-Dade residents safe from coronavirus” during a press conference last Wednesday.

In any case, Mucarsel-Powell is facing a challenge from a popular Latino figure in her community.

The way politicians respond to the pandemic crisis now will be a determining factor in the winners this Fall, but as we’ve seen with the politicization of things like face masks, it could go either way.