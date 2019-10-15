Advertisement

Could Syria be more dangerous for Trump than impeachment?

The president’s decision to withdraw U.S. support for the Kurdish rebels and troops from the northern border of Syria has put even Republicans against his impulses.

By Yamily Habib
October 15, 2019

If something fuels American patriotism, it is the country’s tradition of always being on the "right side" of world conflicts.

Since World War II - and despite its questionable foreign policies - the United States Congress has always more or less agreed on what wars to wage.

All this seems to have been thrown overboard when Donald Trump suddenly announced the withdrawal of U.S. troops and support from the northern border of Syria, in what many have listed as an unequivocal betrayal against an ally.

"It’s pretty messed up what’s happening out here," a U.S. Special Forces soldier on the ground in Syria told CNN. "We want to offer support. We don't want to leave them in this situation."

This sentiment has escalated to such an extent that it seems to begin to overshadow any criticism or speculation around Trump’s impeachment process in Congress.

The problem for Trump in Syria is that both political parties are against his seemingly reckless decisions.

As Politico explained, Republicans now face the worst political scenario due to Trump's behavior, which appears to be getting worse as the 2020 elections approach.

Trump's withdrawal from Syria "has angered Republicans more than any action he’s taken since assuming office in January 2017," Politico adds.

Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, one of the president's most aggressive advocates on any of his fronts, announced on Monday his collaboration with the speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, to write a bipartisan decision in Congress against "Turkey’s outrages in Syria.”

"I will be working across party lines in a bicameral fashion to draft sanctions and move quickly," he added, ensuring that the spirit of both parties is to "show support for Kurdish allies" in the face of the possible reemergence of ISIS.

Graham thus joined the initiative of Maryland Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen to impose severe sanctions against Turkey, a proposal that has not yet scheduled a vote on the Senate floor.

Syria has now become the bone to pick between the president and his party, who had previously disagreed with Trump's intentions to withdraw troops from the Arab country.

As The Hill recalls, the Senate blocked the president's first attempt to withdraw in December in a 68-23 veto-proof vote.

This time things seem to have gone far.

In recent days, 130,000 people have had to flee the border strip between Syria and Turkey where the Turkish army has violently executed Kurdish fighters, in what the United Nations has called "possible war crimes."

The UN human rights office said it had "documented civilian casualties caused by air, land and sniper attacks every day since the Turkish offensive began," the Associated Press reported.

Donald Trump's decision not only gave the green light to a long-awaited invasion by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan but also orchestrated chaos during which Islamic State fighters escaped, Syrian President Bashar Al Assad regained power over the entire territory, and the geopolitical reorganization of the region is now inclined in favor of Russia and Saudi Arabia, who will ultimately be the true winners of the conflict.

