Container crisis: Is Christmas and Black Friday at risk?

The disproportionate increase in costs to move goods between the different ports of the world has gotten out of hand. Already in September 2020, during one of the toughest stages of the pandemic, the cost of maritime freight between China and the United States had quadrupled, something that the economic reactivation has failed to control.

Container crisis

The dramatic increase in the cost of freight and in the production costs of different types of goods and commercial merchandise is due, in part, to the shortage of space available to transport the products between the ports of China (they have 8 of the 10 most important ports in the world) and those of the West, as well as the measures taken by the Asian giant against COVID-19 and which hit the economy of the entire planet.

The shortage of containers does not have to do with the scarcity of units, but with the absence of these in the ports where they are needed. After hundreds of thousands of these iron containers left China for destinations in the West, the arrival of the pandemic drastically altered logistics operations in ports, leaving the containers empty and without goods to return to their place of origin.

In addition to the closure of ports and the inability of Western merchants to fill containers with goods to send them back to Asia, as well as the slow process of reactivation of the world's economies, compared to that of China, it also adds to this crisis the closure of factories, the shortage of raw materials and products, the decrease in the pace of work and the dramatic increase in costs.

Consequences of the crisis

To this crisis, which has been hitting the pockets of both importers and end consumers, is now added the arrival of the end of the year season, in which already many traders are not very optimistic with the results of the sales of “Black Friday” and Christmas, since several of them have already been confirmed that the goods destined for these special dates, such as toys and electronic items, would only arrive in January 2022.

The hope of Western countries to be able to count on the goods that are so in demand during the most important time of the year for traders, lies in the possibility that governments reach agreements to reduce the costs of maritime transport of goods, which has increased up to 7 times. Likewise, it is expected that the economic reactivation, whose indexes continue to grow, may contribute to stabilizing the balance between exports and imports and the movement of containers to reactivate naturally.

Can you afford the gifts?

Following the logic of the current market, in the effort to normalize container traffic and promote the recovery of the logistics sector, it will surely be the consumer who must also bear the cost of the price increase, so this year they must prepare to pay much higher prices for their "promised gifts."

The pandemic continues to present scenarios that years ago would never have been imagined, including that a long-awaited season, especially with the mandatory confinements of 2020, is now at risk due to the very high increase in import costs, an issue that for now it does not seem to have a near end. This represents a very strong blow to international trade, since their inventories, which years before would have been crowded, this time, for fear of not being able to receive the goods on time, would be quite limited.

With this difficult outlook, ahead of the most important shopping season of the year, it would be good to start planning some austere and well thought out purchases. Unlike other years, before the arrival of the pandemic, those gifts that we give to others, or to ourselves, must be conceived in a rational way and appealing to creativity, without being guided by the stellar products on the market whose costs, if there are no weight measurements taken, will be through the roof.