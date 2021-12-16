Clash between Mexico and the US for a reward against the sons of "El Chapo"

After the update of the list of the United States Department of the Treasury, in which the reward of US $ 5 million is announced for the four children of the convicted Mexican drug trafficker, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, did not hide his annoyance and pointed out that the capture of the drug traffickers was a matter for his country.

For the president's opponents, the US announcement could be seen coming, especially after the famous “Culiacanazo”, an operation carried out in October 2019 in which one of “El Chapo's” sons, Ovidio Guzmán, was going to be captured, but that, "for the safety" of the inhabitants of Culiacán, in Sinaloa, had to be released in one of the most embarrassing recent events for the Mexican armed forces.

EU dobló la apuesta y ahora ofrece 5 mdd de recompensa por los 4 hijos de “El Chapo” Guzmán, incluyendo a Ovidio quien hace dos años fue capturado y liberado por órdenes del presidente @LopezObrador_. pic.twitter.com/FNppqARbOo — Ciro Gómez Leyva (@CiroGomezL) December 16, 2021 US$ 20 million The United States Department of State highlighted that the amount offered for the capture of the sons of "El Chapo" is individual, which means that in total there is US $ 20 million available to pay for the information that allows finding the whereabouts and subsequent capture of those indicated. Ovidio Guzmán López, Iván Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar, Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar and Joaquín Guzmán López, are considered by the US authorities as leaders or “high-ranking members” of the Sinaloa Cartel, for which a federal accusation falls on them for participating in illicit drug trafficking activities.

The announcement against the sons of "El Chapo", who was sentenced to life imprisonment plus 30 years, comes a month and a half after the drug's current wife, Emma Coronel, was sentenced to serve 3 years in prison and 4 years of supervised release .

10 children with 3 different women

The four children of "El Chapo", who has recognized 10 heirs as a result of his relationship with 3 different partners, presumably would be some of those who took over the drug business after his capture and subsequent conviction in the US.

According to the judicial documents presented during the trial against Guzmán, the criminal's children with Alejandrina Salazar, Iván Archivaldo and Jesús Alfredo “El Alfredillo”, would be the ones who assumed power after the capture of their father, although other sources indicate that they would follow orders from Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada.

While "El Alfredillo" is on the list of the most wanted drug traffickers by the DEA, Iván Archivaldo had already been arrested in 2005 for money laundering, to later be released three years later for lack of evidence.

For their part, Ovidio and Joaquín, part of the group of younger children and a product of “El Chapo's” relationship with Griselda López, must take charges for drug trafficking in the United States. Unlike their father's strategic reputation, according to the authorities, the Guzmán López have a reputation for being excessively violent and with few skills to control the business.

According to the US government, Ovidio Guzmán, who is also known by his alias “El Ratón”, backed by his brother Joaquín, was involved in a drug importation when his father was already incarcerated in prison.

AMLO's response

After the announcement of the State Department, the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, stressed that it was the role of his government and not of the United States to capture the drug traffickers.

Through his morning press conference, López Obrador pointed out that if Guzmán's children are in Mexico, it is the job of his country's authorities to stop them. Likewise, he stressed that no foreign force will be allowed to act in Mexican territory.

The president responded to his detractors that, although the United States did not use official channels, it is a priority of his Government to capture these criminals. He also defended his decision to free Ovidio in 2019 in the middle of a capture operation in Culiacán.

“If we did well, if we did wrong, history will tell. I was the one who made the decision to stop the operation," López Obrador stressed at the press conference.

