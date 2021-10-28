Advertisement

China stifles U.S. and Taiwan wishes at the UN

China has rebuked Taiwan's potential inclusion in the UN. Photo: Gallo Images/Orbital Horizon/Copernicus Sentinel Data 2019

The United States backed Taiwan's participation in the UN, but China denied its right to join the organization

by Esperanza Escribano
 10/28/2021 - 05:04
By Esperanza Escribano
October 28, 2021

After the United States supported the "meaningful participation" of Taiwan in the UN, China has said that the country has no right to join the organization. He has called the defense of the United States a "blatant affront."

Taiwan recently expressed its desire to have some kind of role in the UN to the United States.

However, China denied that right. A spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs Office in Beijing, Ma Xiaoguang put it this way:

"The United Nations is an intergovernmental organization made up of sovereign states. Taiwan is part of China," he said.

The island had a seat in the UN until Oct. 25, 1971, but was booted when the People's Republic of China joined the organization. They were the victors of a 1949 civil war, and the remaining opposing forces were exiled to Taiwan.

On Tuesday, Oct. 26, China's 50 years as part of the UN were commemorated. At the recognition, Secretary of State Antony Blinken lamented that Taiwan is increasingly excluded from the international community and advocated its integration.

"It is not a political issue, but a pragmatic one," he added.

Although Taiwan has increased its interactions with the UN over the years, China always attacks any that occurs between Taipei and Washington. In this latest confrontation, the Asian giant once again reinforced its desire for reunification, even if it involves the use of force.

The possibility of an international conflict between the two Asian countries exists. To soften positions, the United States recalled that the world already faces many complex scenarios and needs the 24 million inhabitants of Taiwan to face global challenges.

The last reference to Taiwan before the most recent flare of tension was from Chinese President Xi Jinping on Oct. 9:

"Those who forget their heritage, betray their homeland and seek to divide the country will not have a good ending," he said.

The tensions between the two nations have been constant.

Before those statements, China had already sent 150 combat aircraft to fly over the island. Taiwan has warned of the catastrophic consequences if Taipei falls into the hands of China. The United States recognized China in 1979, but since then has also maintained a policy of "strategic ambiguity" with the island.

U.S. law states that the country must preserve and promote an extensive, close, and friendly commercial and cultural relationship with the people of Taiwan.

