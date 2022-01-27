Advertisement

Chile sets an example: The percentage of women in the ministries of Latam

President of Chile presents his ministerial cabinet

Female representation in political positions is low in Latin America. Photo: @mriost (future Minister of Justice and Human Rights).

Chile sets an example: The percentage of women in the ministries of Latam

Gender parity in positions of power is a pending task that many Latin American countries have. The new Chilean government is on the right track in this matter.

by Manuel Herrera
 01/27/2022 - 21:32
in
President of Chile presents his ministerial cabinet
President of Chile presents his ministerial cabinet

By Manuel Herrera
January 27, 2022

The beginning of this 2022 presents good news in terms of gender equality in Latin American politics. This, taking as an example the cases of Honduras and Chile, where, in the first, the first woman in history was elected and has already taken office as president of the Central American country, and, in the second, the presentation of the ministerial team of the recently elected president, Gabriel Boric, in which more than half of his cabinet are women.

With relevant appointments in the Ministries of Defense, Interior and Justice, women will occupy 14 of the 24 positions in the different portfolios of the Chilean government, which positions them as the country with the highest female representation in the region with 58, 33 %.

ilustracion_en_honor_a_las_14_ministras_del_gabinete_del_presidente_chileno._imagen_unarrozsinleche.jpeg

ilustración alusiva a las 14 nuevas ministras de Chile

But unlike this scenario with gender parity and diversity, few countries have equal representation of women and men in public office, including Chile itself, where the government that is preparing to leave only has 6 women (25%) occupying these important public positions.

Nicaragua, with 56.3%, and Costa Rica, with 55.2%, for Central America, as well as Colombia, with 50%, for South America, are the only three countries in which women occupy at least half of the ministerial positions.

“In the case of Latin America, three countries have had significant increases compared to the previous period, such as Colombia (+22.41), Costa Rica (+23.74) and Mexico (+17.61). Since 2018, Costa Rica has had a cabinet made up mostly of women with 55.17% and Colombia a joint cabinet with 50%,” exposes the ECLAC analysis on the percentage of women in ministerial cabinets.

The report also reveals that Latin America and the Caribbean maintain a discreet increase in the participation of women in these public positions, and although it increased 3.5 percentage points compared to the previous year, the region remains far from achieving equal participation.

The analysis showed that "the regional averages of women's participation by type of ministerial portfolio are concentrated in the social area and participate less in political and economic areas."

See here the percentage of each country.

From organizations such as UN Women they also point out that in the world women only occupy about 6% of public positions in which they exercise true positions of power. By this they mean that, for the most part, the portfolios assigned to this genre are made to meet political quotas and not out of true conviction, relegating them to less relevant positions, as far as politics is concerned.

Likewise, the organization seeks to promote a consensus in which there is true democratic gender parity in each country, in which women always represent at least 50% of the positions of power in each nation.

Click here for UN Women's full analysis of Women in Politics.

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
Gender Equity
Chile
womens rights

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Politics

Beggar begs for alms on the platform. Image to illustrate note on extreme poverty in Latin America and the Caribbean
Extreme poverty in Latin America: A 27-year setback in the region
Photo:  Kevin Lamarque/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
Joe Biden promised to appoint a Black woman to the Supreme Court. Now it’s time to deliver
Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Philly to get at least $186 million to fight opioid crisis after national settlement
From left to right, Mexico's Minister of Finance, Rogelio Ramírez; Chile’s President, Sebastián Piñera; Colombia’s, Iván Duque; and Peru’s, Pedro Castillo, in Bahía Málaga (Colombia). Juan B. Díaz / AL DIA NEWS
Colombia, Peru, Chile and Mexico sign FTA with Singapore
AL DIA News
AL DIA News