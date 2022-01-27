Chile sets an example: The percentage of women in the ministries of Latam

The beginning of this 2022 presents good news in terms of gender equality in Latin American politics. This, taking as an example the cases of Honduras and Chile, where, in the first, the first woman in history was elected and has already taken office as president of the Central American country, and, in the second, the presentation of the ministerial team of the recently elected president, Gabriel Boric, in which more than half of his cabinet are women.

Cuando trabajamos en conjunto, conversando y apoyándonos, el camino se hace más fácil y provechoso. Hoy decimos que #TenemosEquipo para enfrentar los desafíos que vienen, con fuerza y energía por un Chile mejor! pic.twitter.com/7WKCvBavXJ — Gabriel Boric Font (@gabrielboric) January 27, 2022

With relevant appointments in the Ministries of Defense, Interior and Justice, women will occupy 14 of the 24 positions in the different portfolios of the Chilean government, which positions them as the country with the highest female representation in the region with 58, 33 %.

But unlike this scenario with gender parity and diversity, few countries have equal representation of women and men in public office, including Chile itself, where the government that is preparing to leave only has 6 women (25%) occupying these important public positions.

Nicaragua, with 56.3%, and Costa Rica, with 55.2%, for Central America, as well as Colombia, with 50%, for South America, are the only three countries in which women occupy at least half of the ministerial positions.

“In the case of Latin America, three countries have had significant increases compared to the previous period, such as Colombia (+22.41), Costa Rica (+23.74) and Mexico (+17.61). Since 2018, Costa Rica has had a cabinet made up mostly of women with 55.17% and Colombia a joint cabinet with 50%,” exposes the ECLAC analysis on the percentage of women in ministerial cabinets.

The report also reveals that Latin America and the Caribbean maintain a discreet increase in the participation of women in these public positions, and although it increased 3.5 percentage points compared to the previous year, the region remains far from achieving equal participation.

The analysis showed that "the regional averages of women's participation by type of ministerial portfolio are concentrated in the social area and participate less in political and economic areas."

See here the percentage of each country.

From organizations such as UN Women they also point out that in the world women only occupy about 6% of public positions in which they exercise true positions of power. By this they mean that, for the most part, the portfolios assigned to this genre are made to meet political quotas and not out of true conviction, relegating them to less relevant positions, as far as politics is concerned.

Likewise, the organization seeks to promote a consensus in which there is true democratic gender parity in each country, in which women always represent at least 50% of the positions of power in each nation.

Click here for UN Women's full analysis of Women in Politics.