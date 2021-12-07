Chile approves same-sex marriage

With a tally of 101 votes in favor, 30 against, and two abstentions, the Chilean Chamber of Deputies approved same-sex marriage on Tuesday, Dec. 7, meaning the bill is now one signature away from law. Earlier on Tuesday, the Senate had approved this bill with 21 votes in favor, eight against and three abstentions.

A LEY | Cámara respalda en último trámite el proyecto que regula, en igualdad de condiciones, el matrimonio de parejas del mismo sexo.



Se remite al Ejecutivo para sus trámites de promulgación. #MatrimonioIgualitario pic.twitter.com/4HMYkoiJ9c — Diputadas y Diputados de Chile (@Camara_cl) December 7, 2021

The bill establishes that marriage is a solemn contract by which two persons unite "currently and indissolubly, and for life, for the purpose of living together, procreating, and helping each other." "I am tremendously moved. It's a little hard for me to keep my composure. It has been a race of several kilometers," said Isabel Amor, director of Fundación Iguales and who remained in the stands of the Congress waiting for the historic vote. Other activists in the stands also enthusiastically celebrated the vote and unfurled banners and a rainbow flag in the hall.

EL MATRIMONIO IGUALITARIO YA ES LEY. VIVA CHILE pic.twitter.com/2A1BFudYxl — Movilh Chile (@Movilh) December 7, 2021