Chicago’s unrest continues: Restrictions imposed after a long night

Tension has been boiling for weeks in Chi-city between civilians and police. Many neighborhoods took to the streets on Sunday, Aug. 9 after a man was shot by cops on the South Side.

Adding to the chaos, arrests were made. Over 100 people were detained after disruption soared throughout the night.

The magnificent mile (not so magnificent at the moment though) is the central shopping district and where the riots took place.

There was also some other destruction in other parts of the city, authorities reported.

The Chicago police superintendent David Brown said the happenings in downtown were not organized protests, but rather “an incident of pure criminality.”

The protests began downtown after the shooting by cops on Sunday in the Englewood neighborhood and were 10 miles away from where it took place. Looting was rampant throughout the demonstrations.

But the more important news: yet another man was shot by law enforcement.

On Sunday afternoon, police opened fire on a man. According to a press release by the Chicago Police Department: at approximately 2:30 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Racine Avenue, officers were called about a man with a gun, and located an individual in the area who matched the suspect’s description.

Officers attempted to confront the male subject in a nearby alley, but he fled and then produced a gun, firing shots at officers. Officers returned fire, striking the offender, who police said was in his late teens or early 20s.

The man shot was taken to University of Chicago medical Center and his condition is unknown. The three officers involved were also taken to the hospital and have been placed on administrative duties for the next 30 days.

A BLM organizer, Ariel Atkins, called the looting ‘reparations’ adding that: “ I don’t care if someone decides to loot a Gucci or a Macy’s or a Nike store, because that makes sure that person eats,That makes sure that person has clothes. Anything they wanted to take, they can take it because these businesses have insurance.”

The Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot warned the looters in the city that the police were going to take action, and would prosecute them.

On Monday afternoon, there were SWAT teams surrounding the city, in an attempt to control the unrest.