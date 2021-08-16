Chaos and uncertainty continue after earthquake in Haiti

This Saturday Haiti relieved one of the most difficult moments the island has had to go through since 2010. A 7.2 magnitude earthquake followed by a 5.2 left the country in chaos and despair. The catastrophic situation hit the country 38 days after the death of President Jovenel Moïse.

Haiti's Civil Protection Agency has said so far that the death toll from the earthquake has risen to at least 1.419 dead, and the number of injured to 6.900.

The Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, described the situation as "dramatic" and declared a state of emergency throughout the island as of Sunday.

This Saturday, President Joe Biden authorized an "immediate U.S. response" to the earthquake that struck Haiti, causing massive damage in the south of the country. Biden also named U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator, Samantha Power, as the senior U.S. official in charge of coordinating the effort.

Tragedy after tragedy

Haiti has been plagued for years by different evils, from corruption to cholera. This small Caribbean island has been a victim of public mismanagement coupled with a terrible geographical location on the globe. The small island of only 27.750 km² is located between the tectonic plates of North America and the Caribbean in the main path of hurricanes; in addition, the most important cities of its territory have been built on the coast, so floods are frequent and increasingly destructive.

Citizens have built their homes in very precarious conditions, with wood or plastic materials that are incapable of withstanding any natural disaster. This situation is largely due to the corruption that has plagued the country for years. In 35 years they have already had 20 presidents, the last one being Jovenel Moïse, killed last July 7.

The Covid-19 pandemic has added to the tragedies of the island, since the real number of deaths caused by the virus is still unknown, because the health conditions are not adequate and its hospital system is almost non-existent. So far, only 390 people out of the 11 million inhabitants of the island (<0.1%) have been vaccinated against the Coronavirus.

Latinamerican help

After the announcement of the case in Haiti, several Latin American presidents ratified their help with the crisis the country is going through.

Iván Duque, president of Colombia, reiterated his support to the Caribbean island by sending "16 tons of Emergency Humanitarian Aid, food and non-food". In addition, according to what the president said in a tweet "2 planes of the Colombian Air Force left with the multitask team USARCOL1, made up of 30 professionals, 2 canines and 18 tons of specialized equipment for search and rescue and medical components".