Carlos Menchaca, the Gay Mexican-American running to be NYC’s Mayor

“A bold, progressive plan.”

That’s New York City Council Member Carlos Menchaca’s vision for the future of his city.

He officially announced his candidacy for mayor on Oct. 22, after hinting at the prospect via Twitter earlier in the month. “Nothing is official… will share news soon,” Menchaca wrote on Oct. 9.

Today, the news is official. Menchaca announced his bid for office with a shiny campaign video, writing: “It’s time for a new day, new leadership and a Mayor you deserve: a #peoplesmayor! Es nuestro tiempo!”



Buenos Días - Let’s do this New York City! It’s time for a new day, new leadership and a Mayor you deserve: a #peoplesmayor! Es nuestro tiempo! #SiSePuede #Pilas pic.twitter.com/XHkuGwpLDp — Carlos Menchaca 萬齊家 (@cmenchaca) October 22, 2020

Menchaca, who has represented New York’s 38th Council District in Brooklyn, for the past seven years, was New York State’s first Mexican-American elected official, as well as Brooklyn’s first openly gay officeholder.

But he’s looking to make even more history. If elected, Menchaca would be the first openly gay mayor of New York City and the first non-white mayor in three decades.

In the announcement video, he says his bid for mayoral office is in part a response to those who have lost their homes and livelihoods to the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing recession.

New York was one of the hardest-hit cities in the world, and as Menchaca represents a district that is largely Latinx, he may have an edge among Latinx voters who by and large are the most affected by the pandemic on multiple levels.

Menchaca’s run for office also follows a wave of recent progressive bids for office, all stemming from New York. They were sparked by the historic victory of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and this year has witnessed the primary victories of progressives Jamaal Bowman and Mondaire Jones.

In City Council, Menchaca serves as Chair for the Committee on Immigration. He is an advocate for immigrant’s rights, combating economic inequities, and social justice.

He has also been outspoken about defunding the New York Police Department and opposes ICE raids being conducted in the city.

“As a gay child of immigrants, discrimination is a pain I know all too well. We need a mayor to stand up to the wealthy and the powerful and put our communities first,” Menchaca said in his campaign video. “I love our city and I love the people, and as mayor I will fight for you every day.”

Menchaca will face many hurdles in the many months before New York’s election for mayor, but he demonstrates a vigor that may see him through.