California’s Attorney General Xavier Becerra has hope Latino voter mobilization in 2020

With just 20 days to go before the Nov. 3 presidential election, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra spoke with AL DIA about the hope he has for the payoff of mobilizing the Latino vote ahead of the election.

When he’s not advocating for the Latino vote, California’s Attorney General has challenged the Trump administration 100 times.

In regards to the Latino mobilization in 2020, Becerra said because of COVID-19, everyone is taking precautions. However, he’s out to convince more and more people from our community that it is easier to vote from home by mailing the ballot.

“This year more than ever, most states allow the voter to turn their ballots in, or in-person earlier,” he said.

As a result, Becerra added it could mean the largest Latino turnout in our nation’s history.

When it comes to outreach efforts, he believes they are working, which is vital in the 2020 election that many consider the most important election in our time.

For Latinos, Becerra believes 2020’s importance goes without saying.

“There are consequences to the results of this election in the Latino community greater than perhaps most communities, and so many things at stake for the Latino community from good jobs to keeping Obamacare and Healthcare,” he said.

Becerra also shared his support for Biden and announced that if he is elected, the attorney general will aggressively push for immigration reform. That comes after what has been unveiled at ICE detention centers like unwanted hysterectomies to the Trump administration pushing throughout its reign to get rid of the DREAMers and accelerate deportations.

As for vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, Becerra says her popularity reaches beyond the state of California among Latinos. Harris comes from immigrant parents, with a successful track record of being California’s Attorney General and then rising to Senator. Additionally, Becerra noted that she is a woman, moreover a woman of color that speaks to both older voters that hope to have her as an example for their children. For younger voters, Harris represents the door that has opened up for future generations of leaders.