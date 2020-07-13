Brian Abernathy to step down as Philadelphia Managing Director

In a late-night break first reported by Billy Penn and Plan Philly, Philadelphia Managing Director Brian Abernathy will step down from his role with the city in August.

As the second-in-command to Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, Abernathy has been a mainstay on Philadelphia television screens throughout the COVID-19 pandemic as part of the Mayor’s daily coronavirus briefings.

In his role, he has also come under heavy fire for his position as the main liaison between the Mayor’s office and the police department, which has faced cuts in the face of protests following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Philadelphia City Council cut $14 million from the police department budget in its revised coronavirus plan, and moved another $14 million under Abernathy’s office for crossing guards and public safety officers.

A month ago, protestors were at his office’s doorstep at the Municipal Services Building calling for more police cuts and his resignation.

The result was a responding counterterrorism unit that met protestors in the lobby of the building and arrested yet another Philadelphia journalist.

An announcement of the move is supposed to take place on Tuesday morning. A replacement appointment is unclear at the moment in either an interim or permanent role, but First Deputy Managing Director Tumar Alexander is the next in line should Kenney decide to go with him.

Abernathy was initially appointed back in 2018 by Kenney after the resignation of former Managing Director Michael DiBerardinis.