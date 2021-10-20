Border apprehensions reach highest numbers in years

During fiscal year 2021, which ended last September 30th, the highest number of migrants intercepted at the border was recorded, with 1.7 million migrants surpassed the 977.000 of 2019 and three times higher than the average of the last decade.

These data were published by The Washington Post, a media outlet that had access to the figures before they were officially published by the Bureau of Customs and Border Protection (CBP), which, pending the counting of the last month, reports that from October 2020 to last August more than 1.5 million people had been registered by U.S. immigration authorities.

Of that number, and in the same period, more than 930.000 people were, however, expelled from the country almost immediately thanks to the fact that a health measure called Title 42 is in effect, which allows the vast majority of immigrants and asylum seekers who arrive in the country with the incidence of Covid-19 as an argument to be returned to Mexico.

Biden and border crossings

Illegal crossings began to increase last year, but spiked in the months following President Joe Biden's inauguration.

While arrests began to increase in the spring, the busiest months came during the sweltering heat of July and August, when more than 200.000 migrants were apprehended.

Since the beginning of his term President Biden offered a more "humane" immigration policy, halted construction of the border wall, ended Trump's 'Stay in Mexico' policy, reversed some asylum restrictions, and announced a 100-day pause to most deportations and enforcement by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The massive influx of immigrants during this past school year put the Biden Administration on edge, unleashing a wave of criticism from Republicans, who reproach Democrats for suspending Trump measures that, in their view, had immigration under control.

Border control has become a major policy deficiency for the current president, and immigration management remains his worst problem as polls show.



