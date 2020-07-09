Booker, McGrath both agree: ‘Mitch gotta go’

As expected, Charles Booker’s narrow defeat at the hands of Amy McGrath wasn’t the last the world would see of him.

Since the beginning of his campaign for Kentucky’s Senate, Charles Booker has said that only a movement can beat Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Booker, a 35-year-old state representative saw a massive surge in support as he became an active voice in Kentucky’s Black Lives Matter movement against police violence, especially after the March police shooting of Breonna Taylor in his hometown of Louisville.

If the nation learned anything from Booker's run, it’s that there is a real interest in finding McConnell’s replacement, even in a so-called red state.

The majority of Kentucky Democrats made the careful decision of McGrath, a well-funded veteran who’s moderate take on politics have made her the Democratic nominee to face McConnell in November.

Booker lost, but he’s still on his mission to shock the world by kicking McConnell out of office.

He recently announced on Twitter that he is in contact with McGrath, and offered her his input on the movement that is necessary to unseat him.

“Our problem is Addison Mitchell McConnell, Jr. Beating him will take a movement. Amy McGrath and I spoke, and I shared this with her. I also gave suggestions on things to consider in an effort to work together,” tweeted Booker.

“Talks are ongoing. We’re both crystal clear: Mitch gotta go,” he continued.



Amy McGrath hasn’t let up her focus on McConnell’s seat since narrowly defeating Booker this month. Just about every day, she criticizes his lax response to the coronavirus pandemic, racial inequalities, the opioid epidemic, and McConnell’s ties to all of these issues.

“Sen. McConnell is twiddling his thumbs on legislation that would provide relief to KY, saying he’s ‘looking into it,’” McGrath wrote on Twitter.

“He sounds like my kids when they don’t want to do their homework. Except when Mitch procrastinates, thousands of Kentuckians suffer,” she continued.



This comes after McConnell launched his first general election attack ad against McGrath Wednesday, focusing on criticism made by Booker during the road to Election Day. But McGrath’s campaign manager says this was just an attempt to distract from, “The atrocious job he’s doing in Congress.”

While McConnell is trying to separate Kentucky’s Democratic party by juxtaposing Booker and McGrath, the two are working together.