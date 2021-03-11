BOLD PAC has a new Latina executive director in Victoria McGroary

BOLD Democrats, the political arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC) has appointed Victoria McGroary as its new executive director, as Democrats are preparing to protect their narrow House and Senate majorities next year.

Democrats ultimately emerged victorious in the 2020 election cycle, but in key battleground states like Texas, Florida and Arizona, Republicans made gains among Latino voters.

In her new role at BOLD PAC, McGroary will be in charge of recruitment and election of Latino candidates as well as mobilizer voters, at a time when Republicans are hoping to win more approval within Latino communities.

Loved seeing my new role at @BOLDDems in @playbookdc this morning!



Latino Members, candidates, and voters will be absolutely crucial to defending the Democratic majorities in the House and Senate this cycle. pic.twitter.com/qlQeGMWDy1 — Victoria McGroary (@VMcGroary) March 11, 2021

Rep. Ruben Gallego, who became the chair of BOLD PAC in December, said he was excited to have McGroary join the team.

“She brings an exceptional combination of energy, experience, and proven leadership, which will be vital as we work to elect more Latinos to Congress and elevate the issues that affect our communities most,” Gallego said.

Gallego stressed that Latino voters will be crucial in helping to defend the Democratic majorities in the House and Senate. In 2022, he said that BOLD PAC will be front and center in the mobilization of Latino voters.

In next year’s midterm elections, Republicans will likely need to pick up less than 10 seats to gain control of the House, and if Democrats lose even one seat in the Senate, it will return to the control of the GOP.

McGroary is a Philadelphia native and daughter of a Puerto Rican educator and an immigrant from Ireland.

She’s a first-generation college graduate and holds a PhD in political science from Brandeis University.

Today, CHC BOLD PAC Chairman Ruben Gallego announced the selection of Victoria McGroary as the organization’s new Executive Director. Press Release: https://t.co/nzkG2GztJ8 pic.twitter.com/MOsVBsEwDW — BOLD Democrats (@BOLDDems) March 10, 2021

McGroary started her career in politics from the ground up, working on state and local campaigns, and climbed her way up to serving as the deputy political director for the New Democrat Coalition Action Fund, the political arm of the centrist New Democrat Coalition.

In the role, she helped defend the Democratic House majority through supervising a recruitment program with 31 nationally-ranked candidates and helping to re-elect 22 members.

Before that, she steered the early-voting program for the 2018 reelection campaign for Sen. Elizabeth Warren. McGroary also worked as the Political Director for Massachusetts House candidate Dan Koh’s Congressional campaign.

The new executive director looks forward to making sure that communities of color are heard in the midterm elections, especially after the myriad of ways they have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a proud Latina, I’m honored to join BOLD PAC and excited to work with Chairman Gallego to increase Latino representation in Congress. Protecting every Democratic seat in the House and Senate is critical to making real, lasting progress for working families,” McGroary said in a statement.