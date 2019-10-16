Advertisement

The bizarre Republican campaigns for 2020 begin

A TV ad in favor of the Tennessee Senate candidate in 2020 warns of an "invasion of illegal immigrants" if Republicans do not win next year.

Manny Sethi, a Republican candidate for US Senate Friday, May 31, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Larry McCormack/The Tennessean
Remember Republican campaigns for midterm elections?

In desperation to win a majority in Congress, candidates like Arthur Jones in Illinois, Nathan Larson in Virginia and Michael Williams in Georgia were noted for being either members of a National Socialist Party, for campaigns in favor of white supremacy or for taking a ride on the so-called “deportation bus.”

But when the Senate - or even the presidency – it’s what’s at stake, things get more and more intense.

The first TV ad purchased for the 2020 Senate elections in Tennessee shows Republican candidate Manny Sethi once again flagging the president's dangerous anti-immigrant rhetoric.

According to Tennessean, Sethi has resorted to the strategy that awarded victories such as Marsha Blackburn's in the state and demonizes immigration. But this time, Sethi used his own personal story to support his argument.

"Let ‘em try to call me a racist," says the trauma surgeon in his message.

In the video, Sethi shares a screen with his mother, who arrived in the country from India when she was young, and who remembers how her husband met all the legal requirements to immigrate to the United States.

"We’re gonna have an illegal immigrant invasion if Republicans don’t win in 2020," the candidate adds.

Again the GOP resorts to the dangerous anti-immigrant rhetoric that resulted in the tragic events of the shooting in El Paso, where an armed man opened fire on the Latino community after publishing a "manifesto" where he warned of the "invasion of Hispanics in Texas.”

