Biden's Reactions on Veterans Day

President Joe Biden participates in a wreath-laying ceremony as part of the 68th National Veterans Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. Photo: Department of Defense/Elizabeth Fraser

On Veterans Day, U.S. citizens and leaders took the opportunity to pay tribute to those who served in the military.

by Erika Ardila
 11/11/2021 - 22:03
By Erika Ardila
November 11, 2021
Veterans Day, celebrated every November, honors all those who have served in the U.S. military and this year, even amid security measures, was no exception. 
 
Although this year's Veterans Day may have been somewhat different, due to the restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the significance of this celebration was maintained in each of the states that raised the flag to pay tribute to each of the men and women who have served in the military forces.

 

This Thursday, all veterans across the country and around the world were celebrated in a holiday that dates back more than 100 years after an agreement was signed to end World War I hostilities. 
 
Amid the celebration, President Biden stressed via his Twitter account that "less than 1% of Americans currently serve in our armed forces and, while we can never fully repay the debt we owe these heroes, it is our sacred obligation to properly care for and support them".

 

Also, former Vice President Mike Pence, expressed his solidarity with veterans on this day. 
 
"On this #VeteransDay, we owe a debt of gratitude to all the brave Americans who have answered the call to serve in the United States Armed Forces. On behalf of a grateful Nation, Thank you for your incredible service. God Bless our Veterans and their families," Pence said via his social media. 

 

This Veterans Day also marks the 100th anniversary of one of the most sacred American memorials: the Tomb of the Unknowns, Biden said at a ceremony held at Arlington National Cemetery.
 
"Generations of elite sentinels have sworn their eternal vigilance. We lay wreaths and renew our oath. We stand in solemn awe of such fidelity because, for us to keep faith with America's veterans, we must never forget exactly what they gave us; what each of them was willing to put on the line for us", Biden said. 
 
"We must never forget that it is the mighty arm of the American warrior - never bending, never breaking, never yielding - generation after generation that secured for us the blessings of a nation that still stands today as the beacon of freedom, democracy and justice around the world," the president stressed. 
