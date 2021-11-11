Biden's Reactions on Veterans Day
On Veterans Day, U.S. citizens and leaders took the opportunity to pay tribute to those who served in the military.
On Veterans Day and every day, we honor those who have served our nation in uniform. It is their courage, sacrifice and commitment to the values and principles we hold dear that allow us to live in a safer nation. pic.twitter.com/ekaLhk9yON
— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) November 11, 2021
Less than 1% of Americans currently serve in our military and while we can never fully repay the debt we owe these heroes, it is our sacred obligation to properly care for and support them.
This Veterans Day, we honor all those who have answered the call to serve. pic.twitter.com/DBAMdlvUJK
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 11, 2021
On this #VeteransDay, we pay a debt of gratitude to all the brave Americans who’ve answered the call to serve in the Armed Forces of the United States. On behalf of a grateful Nation, Thank You for your Incredible Service. God Bless our Veterans and their Families. pic.twitter.com/bXSHCObUx7
— Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) November 11, 2021
