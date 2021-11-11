Biden's Reactions on Veterans Day

Veterans Day, celebrated every November, honors all those who have served in the U.S. military and this year, even amid security measures, was no exception. Although this year's Veterans Day may have been somewhat different, due to the restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the significance of this celebration was maintained in each of the states that raised the flag to pay tribute to each of the men and women who have served in the military forces.

On Veterans Day and every day, we honor those who have served our nation in uniform. It is their courage, sacrifice and commitment to the values and principles we hold dear that allow us to live in a safer nation. pic.twitter.com/ekaLhk9yON — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) November 11, 2021

This Thursday, all veterans across the country and around the world were celebrated in a holiday that dates back more than 100 years after an agreement was signed to end World War I hostilities. Amid the celebration, President Biden stressed via his Twitter account that "less than 1% of Americans currently serve in our armed forces and, while we can never fully repay the debt we owe these heroes, it is our sacred obligation to properly care for and support them".

Less than 1% of Americans currently serve in our military and while we can never fully repay the debt we owe these heroes, it is our sacred obligation to properly care for and support them.



This Veterans Day, we honor all those who have answered the call to serve. pic.twitter.com/DBAMdlvUJK — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 11, 2021

Also, former Vice President Mike Pence, expressed his solidarity with veterans on this day. "On this #VeteransDay, we owe a debt of gratitude to all the brave Americans who have answered the call to serve in the United States Armed Forces. On behalf of a grateful Nation, Thank you for your incredible service. God Bless our Veterans and their families," Pence said via his social media.

On this #VeteransDay, we pay a debt of gratitude to all the brave Americans who’ve answered the call to serve in the Armed Forces of the United States. On behalf of a grateful Nation, Thank You for your Incredible Service. God Bless our Veterans and their Families. pic.twitter.com/bXSHCObUx7 — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) November 11, 2021