Biden wins Wisconsin and Michigan by a slim margins, and focus moves to Pennsylvania

As the day progressed and the usual electoral noise occurred, eyes gradually locked in on the states of Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, at a definitive turning point that could mark the 2020 Election. A few hours ago, Joe Biden finally won Wisconsin with a narrow difference of 20,697 votes, and a similar victory was eked out in Michigan. Almost immediately, President Donald Trump announced his lawyers have already filed a lawsuit, and his campaign is demanding a recount in Wisconsin.

In a day marked by major uncertainty and social tension, magnified by a global pandemic and its risks to counting early votes, together with the explosive and incendiary declarations of the current President, it seems that these three states can make the definitive difference.

All three, which are part of the famous Rust Belt — known for their heavy industry dedicated to manufacturing and especially affected by automotive industry reforms — are surprising in 2020's intense count. It was precisely there, in 2016, Trump definitively imposed himself in the traditionally Democratic states, propelling him to the White House by 77,744 votes. Democrats now seemed determined to fix the disaffection Hillary Clinton treated them with in the previous campaign. It seems that they are returning to the path that gave them the "Blue Wall" nickname since 1992.

The polls have failed, so Biden gets Wisconsin's 10 electoral votes and Michigan's 16. It should be remembered, encouraged by Trump's actions, that if the results continue to be so tight — less than 1% — he could ask for more full recounts just like in Wisconsin. Either way, it would mean a further delay in getting an official result.

In Pennsylvania, the count is currently less than 80% of the total, so the media's focus is now shifting to the city of Philadelphia, which could be the source of Biden's comeback. Trump currently holds a slim lead getting slimmer. Despite this news for Democrats, the victory is getting less hazy, but will still go down to the wire.