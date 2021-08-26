Biden Calls Afghanistan Bombing Victims "Heroes" As Death Toll Rises

So far, 12 US soldiers and at least 60 Afghans have been confirmed dead in a series of suicide bombings in Kabul.

According to sources consulted by AP, about 140 Afghans are wounded and the American victims are 11 marines and a military doctor, in addition to another dozen wounded soldiers.

One of the explosions occurred outside the Kabul airport, where thousands of people gathered since last week trying to take one of the evacuation flights as part of the withdrawal of the US army and allied forces from the country. The other explosion occurred in a nearby hotel and minutes later there was a shooting in the area.

The Afghan affiliate of the Islamic State (ISIS), which calls itself the Khorasan State (ISIS-K), claimed responsibility for the attack.

Since Wednesday, the possibility of an ISIS attack in Kabul was suspected, so the US embassy had asked its nationals to evacuate the area. The attack occurred almost 24 hours after the announcement.

"The best the country has to offer", Biden

After the attack, President Joe Biden made an statement in which he assured that The lives we lost today were lives given in the service of liberty, the service of security, the service of others, in the service of America."

He also insisted that they "will make the authors pay" and that "we will respond with force and precision, at our time, at the place we choose and at the moment of our choosing."

Since February 2020, no American soldier in Afghanistan has been killed and since 2011 there has not been a day with so many casualties. The deceased troops belonged to the 5,800 contingent that remained in the country to facilitate the evacuation of the allied forces and their collaborators.

Just to avoid events like these, it was that Biden ordered the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, which has plunged the country into a huge crisis after 20 years of occupation, and has generated the largest international crisis since the beginning of Biden's mandate.