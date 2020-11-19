Biden announces three Latinos among his senior White House staff

President-elect Joe Biden announced additional senior White House staff hires on Nov. 7, bringing back some of his longtime aides to play key roles at the Capitol, including three Latinx staff members.

“America faces great challenges, and they bring diverse perspectives and a shared commitment to tackling these challenges and emerging on the other side a stronger, more united nation,” said Biden in a press statement.

Biden selected Julie Chávez Rodríguez, Anthony Bernal, and Julissa Reynoso Pantaleon among the newly-appointed aides.

Rodríguez is the granddaughter of farmworker icon and Mexican-American activist, César E. Chávez, to serve as director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs.

She had previously served on Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign as the national political director and traveling chief of staff.

Under Obama, Rodríguez was special assistant to the president and the senior deputy director in the Office of Public Engagement. She also has worked at the Department of the Interior. Rodríguez is a California native and a graduate from the University of California, Berkeley.

As a prominent member of the Biden-Harris staff, Rodriguez is expected to help Biden improve his shaky outreach with the Latino population. More than 70% of Latino voters supported Biden, but his campaign made near-fatal flaws in Florida counties like Miami-Dade and border communities in Texas.

Two more Latinos were named to serve in the office of Jill Biden, who will be the nation’s first lady.

Anthony Bernal, Jill Biden’s former chief of staff throughout the campaign and a deputy campaign manager, will serve as her senior adviser. NBC reported the Arizona native has worked for the Bidens for over a decade.

He first worked with Jill Biden during Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign and later joined her White House Staff.

A graduate of the University of Texas at El Paso, Bernal previously worked under former President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore and also has held positions in international relations at Coca-Cola Co. and AARP.

Julissa Reynoso Pantaleon was named the chief of staff to Jill Biden.

A graduate of Harvard University, the University of Cambridge and the Columbia Law School, the Dominican Republic native immigrated to the United States when she was just seven years old and grew up in the Bronx.

Pantaleon is a current partner in the global law firm Winston & Strawn. In her bio, she states she focuses her legal work in commercial litigation, regulatory enforcement and transnational issues.

Under Obama, she served as the U.S. ambassador to Uruguay and as a deputy assistant secretary of state for the Western Hemisphere.