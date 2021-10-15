Attack in Norway with bow and arrows

On Wednesday afternoon, a 37-year-old man killed five people and wounded two others in Kongsberg, northern Norway. He did it using a bow and arrows. This is Espen A.B., a radical Islamist who the authorities already had on a list of dangerous profiles. However, the Norwegian police have not yet certified that it is a terrorist attack.

He not only used a bow and arrows, but also other weapons that the police have not detailed yet. What it has confirmed is that its fatalities were four women and a man between 50 and 70 years old. Espen resided in the city and had already been arrested on other occasions for death threats to family members.

The Norwegian police received a first warning call at 6.35 pm. The first car to show up in the centre of Kongsberg already found five bodies. The entire centre of the city, of about 28,000 inhabitants, remains sealed because there are many crime scenes where agents are taking evidence.

The man was arrested and taken into police custody at Drammen Prison. After he has been transferred to the health services for a psychiatric examination. The most likely hypothesis is that he is a person with a mental illness, as reported by Inspector Per Thomas Omholt at a press conference.

The court has agreed for the moment to subject Espen to four weeks of preventive detention, the first two of isolation. Wait for it to be determined if he was in a psychotic state when he carried out the murders. For now, the police have revealed that the attacker admits the facts.

Born and raised in Kongsberg, although a Danish national by his mother, the perpetrator had already been admitted to psychiatric hospitals on several occasions. Regarding the previous coercion of relatives, another court prohibited him from visiting the family home in 2020 for having threatened his father with death.

In 2017, Espen recorded a video in which he claimed to be Muslim and made threats in English and Norwegian. It was one of his colleagues who alerted the authorities. However, the police believe that he acted alone. Years earlier, in 2012, he was sentenced to 60 days of probation for theft and possession of drugs.