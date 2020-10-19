AOC keeps fighting eviction as COVID-19 housing crisis continues

COVID-19 has exposed the dark side of many things, but the housing inequity in the United States is arguably the worst, and not enough politicians are fighting against it.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is just one of the few, but as one of the most influential leaders within the Democratic party, her words have been known to start movements.

Since before the pandemic, AOC has been fighting unfair housing tactics, and it increased after as it became clear there would be a growing wave of evictions in the wake of financial hardship thanks to record unemployment.

Back in July, she and Jamaal Bowman both called for rent protections through the end of 2020 as COVID-19 continued to devastate disenfranchised communities in their respective New York districts.

In early October, AOC blasted the Trump administration, whose inaction at the start of the pandemic was the precursor to 30-40 million evictions, as individual nationwide moratoriums were due to end.

“We’re already starting to see warning signs of the severe economic, and health fallout that is to come. We are on the brink of an eviction crisis. A mass eviction crisis here in our district, but also across the country,” AOC wrote on Twitter.

President Trump, by halting COVID-19 relief, has continued to endanger the lives of millions, and especially those Latinx lives that have been disproportionately affected by the virus. AOC, by providing advice to the masses through her powerful social media platforms, is trying to combat the inequity.

During these times, everyone at risk must know their housing rights.

On Oct. 17, she continued her fight against coronavirus-induced eviction and took to Twitter, writing, “#KnowYourRights on how to protect you and your family from eviction,” adding a link to a short guide put together by House Democrats.

The COVID-19 resources on the page provide a list of situations when one could apply for assistance, and how to obtain government rental assistance.

The guide addresses those making less than $99,000 individually or $198,000 as a household in 2020, those not required to file taxes in 2019, those that received a stimulus check, those unable to pay your full rent due to job loss or reduced hours.

It also has advice for those making partial payments towards rent, and those forced into homelessness because of eviction.

Government orders prohibit landlords from eviction if the tenants are experiencing financial hardship. Print and file out the declaration, and return the form to your landlord by Dec. 31, 2020, and make sure to confirm they received the declaration.