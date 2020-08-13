Advertisement

AOC just has one minute to speak at the DNC, but it will be the best 60 seconds of the whole event

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will only have one minute to speak at the DNC, raising complaints that Biden is out-of-touch with the youth.

by erickac
 08/13/2020 - 17:36
in
By Ericka Conant
August 13, 2020

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) is one of seven Latinx leaders expected to make an appearance at the 2020 Democratic National Convention. 

She is one of three Latinx leaders actually scheduled to speak for an extended period of time. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto will also speak at the convention.

Others include former Democratic Presidential candidate Julián Castro, Nevada State Senator Yvanna Cancela, Mayor Robert Garcia of Long Beach, California, and Texas State Rep. Victoria Neave.

However on Aug. 12 it was revealed AOC would only have one minute to make her mark during a pre-recorded message, despite her national profile and connection to the younger demographic Biden has yet to successfully woo.

This could be seen as a snub to the progressive wing, because alternatively, others will be permitted to address the convention live, like Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer.

Even Republican John Kasich, former Governor of Ohio, who unsuccessfully sought the GOP nomination twice, is scheduled to make the case for Joe Biden at the DNC for longer and likely live.

However, AOC did not dwell on her short time limit, instead tweeting the poem, “Life Is just a Minute” by Benjamin E. Mays, which AOC noted was once recited by the late Elijah Cummings, former Rep. for Maryland.

“I did not choose it / But I know that I must use it,” the poem reads.
 

Supporters saw this as a chance to uplift the congresswoman from the Bronx, no matter the time restraint, saying one minute of AOC is more powerful, more substantial than an hour of Biden.

Others even went as far as to say that the decision was indeed a favor, saying her concise, 60 seconds will be replayed all over social media, and the news and will be made for soundbite heaven. 

And if anything, something heartwarming came from the situation.

AOC’s second-grade teacher offered her words of encouragement ahead of her pre-recorded speech, replying to Mays’ poem.

“You’ve got this. Remember all those poems we recited together in 2nd grade? It was prep for this moment. You’ve got this,” she wrote.
 

“Ms. Jacobs! Is that you?!” replied AOC.

“Yes, I do remember the poems we recited in second grade! You prepared me perfectly for this moment. Thank you for teaching me, encouraging my growth, and believing in me as a child.”

AOC only has sixty seconds, but the progressive wing who feels betrayed — either by Biden’s selection for vice president, or that progressive representation at the DNC is thin — will be looking forward to every single word.

