Another hydroxychloroquine fan: the president of El Salvador

President Trump's example of recommending measures contraindicated by the World Health Organization continues to be echoed by other leaders in the region, this time by the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele.

The small Central American country to date reports less than 2,200 cases of COVID-19 with 12.68 tests per 1,000 inhabitants on average. In other words, El Salvador is the second most tested country in Central America, after Panama. Meanwhile, it has recorded 39 deaths from this cause.

According to official data, the Salvadoran president has done a good job of tracking the epidemic, although it is still too early to think they have " bent the curve," because the daily number of cases has not yet dropped.

However, Bukele announced today his contradictory position on hydroxychloroquine. On the one hand, he stated that he was taking it daily "as a prophylactic" and that he intended to continue doing so.

On the other hand, he said that it had been removed from the protocol used by Salvadoran doctors to treat the coronavirus, although it was still within their power to prescribe it or not.

In her endorsement of the drug, Bukele joins Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in echoing Trump in his remarks.

This despite the fact that recent studies have found that patients receiving hydroxychloroquine are more likely to die than those receiving other types of treatment, and the WHO stopped studies related to it precisely because of this.