Another anti-immigrant measure under the table: Undocumented students will not have access to emergency aid

The new economic rescue package approved by Congress will not include federal aid for undocumented college students.

by Yamily Habib
 04/22/2020 - 13:31
in
By Yamily Habib
April 22, 2020

When President Donald Trump talked about closing the borders to immigration during the pandemic, he was not just referring to physical borders.

His administration has implemented a series of protocols to strangle the immigrant community in the country, including prohibiting access to benefits or emergency federal aid to survive the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to The Hill, undocumented students in the country will not have access to the $6 billion that Congress allocated this week to help universities and students cover the costs of the disruption of activities.

The order would have been issued directly from the Department of Education through a guideline that mandates that the money can only be given to students who "qualify" for federal financial aid.

That is, U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents.

The guide is intended to remove doubt in the legislative language of the congressional package, which contains no clause or specification on this issue.

Despite the fact that undocumented immigrants are one of the highest tax-paying demographics in the nation each year, the Department of Education spokeswoman told The Hill: "this taxpayer-funded relief fund should be targeted to U.S. citizens.”

