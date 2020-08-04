AMLO makes a deal with TV stations to broadcast school

Alongside the four biggest TV broadcast companies in Mexico, the government has developed a new educational strategy so kids can continue learning despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The initiative was presented on Aug. 3 by Esteban Moctezuma, Secretary of Education, during AMLO's daily morning conference.

The project "Learn From Home II" is planned to be implemented on Aug. 24 and will go on until the country turns to a green phase and kids can go back to normal in-person classes.

It consists of broadcasting classes on TV and aims to help children continue learning through remote alternatives for the 2020-2021 school year.

However, like any other deal, the educational initiative also involves a monetary cost.

According to Animal Político, even though the project is meant to be nonprofit and TV companies are making a huge effort to help the toddlers’ development, it is estimated that the deal will cost Mexico's government around 450 million pesos.

This takes into account that the government will pay 15 pesos (less than a dollar) for each student enrolled in the program and according to the estimated 30 million children that will enroll.

The ironic side of it is that AMLO, the man who used to call TV stations “La Mafia del Poder” (Mafia of Power), is now dealing with them to “help the country.”

"La Mafia del Poder" ni se crea ni se destruye, sólo se transforma. pic.twitter.com/0sO9KY5mPe — Alberto Tavira (@betotavira) August 3, 2020

Back in the day, AMLO called out “La Mafia del Poder” because of the economic benefits these companies received supporting previous presidential terms and for producing propaganda for them.

Things change and, apparently, "La Mafia del Poder" is Mexico's new savior.

According to AMLO, the pedagogic project is "historical" since it has no precedents and it's been presented during a time where online learning and digital methods have become part of the new normal.

However, it does have a precedent and its results weren't great.

A similar initiative was implemented back in May in an attempt to save the previous school year and, as today, its educational success is still being questioned.

How viable is learning through a device that is meant to be entertaining?

After the government’s first attempt, many professors remain skeptical of this second try, arguing that for kids to learn, feedback and interaction are also needed.

It cannot be expected for children to learn just by watching the TV in a room full of distractions meant for family use. Because of this, scholars have also questioned the education quality of the project.

Additionally, not every family in Mexico has access to a TV.

The gap between those who have access to digital technology and those who don’t will only continue to grow.

The TV broadcasting educational alternative presented by Mexico’s government will widen the division between private and public education.