Advertisement

Amidst the impeachment, Democrats could give Trump a key victory

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 05: U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during her weekly news conference December 5, 2019 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 05: U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during her weekly news conference on December 5, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Amidst the impeachment, Democrats could give Trump a key victory

The announcement of the articles of impeachment against the U.S. president will coincide with the signing of the new NAFTA agreement with Mexico and Canada.

by Yamily Habib
 12/10/2019 - 08:52
in
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 05: U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during her weekly news conference December 5, 2019 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 05: U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during her weekly news conference December 5, 2019 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

By Yamily Habib
December 10, 2019

In the middle of the political procedure against President Donald Trump by the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives, one would think that the country simply stopped and that everything is reduced to the word "impeachment.”

The divisionism in the country is such that trying to understand some kind of pact between the two Parties is illusory.

That's why the announcement by Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of an agreement to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) has surprised many.

According to Politico, senior trade officials from the United States, Mexico, and Canada are expected to meet this Tuesday in Mexico City for an afternoon signing ceremony, which could result in a gesture of victory for the U.S. president.

"After a series of intense, back-and-forth meetings in Washington over the last two weeks, the U.S. and Mexico reached an agreement on the major points on Saturday and have been working since then to get Democrats on board," the media adds.

The Democratic majority's decision to support the new agreement astonishes those who perceive it as a strategic victory for Trump, just before the start of the election year and in the midst of a conflictive impeachment process.

For Pelosi, however, it is simply the right thing to do.

"There are those who I read about in one place or another that say, why would you give President Trump a victory?" Pelosi said at the Wall Street Journal CEO Council forum on Monday night. "Well, why wouldn’t we? This is the right thing to do for our trade situation, for our workers."

Added to that, many of the new Democratic representatives who flipped a Republican seat face conservative voters who have long yearned for a new trade agreement that would improve conditions for U.S. workers.

As the New York Times explained, any agreement must have congressional approval, and Pelosi and a small group of Democrats "have insisted on putting their own stamp on the pact before they vote," including labor and environmental protections.

Simultaneously, the chairs of several House committees are expected to announce at least two articles of impeachment against President Trump on Tuesday, focusing on abuse of power and obstruction of justice, the Washington Post reported.

The Judiciary Committee would have planned to vote on the articles Thursday and bring them to the House floor as soon as next week.

TAGS
Pelosi
NAFTA
impeachment

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Politics

A demonstrator holds a Chilean flag during a protest. November 9. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza Taken from thestar.com
Chile and the longing for a new social pact
Who is Colorado Representative Brianna Titone?
Colorado Representative Brianna Titone: making history was just the beginning
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 05: U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during her weekly news conference December 5, 2019 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Pelosi announces ‘there is no choice’ but to move forward in Donald Trump's impeachment
HERTFORD, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump stand onstage during the annual NATO heads of government summit on December 4, 2019 in Watford, England. (Photo by Steve Parsons-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
From bully to bullied, the risk of mocking Trump in NATO