Amidst the impeachment, Democrats could give Trump a key victory

In the middle of the political procedure against President Donald Trump by the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives, one would think that the country simply stopped and that everything is reduced to the word "impeachment.”

The divisionism in the country is such that trying to understand some kind of pact between the two Parties is illusory.

That's why the announcement by Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of an agreement to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) has surprised many.

According to Politico, senior trade officials from the United States, Mexico, and Canada are expected to meet this Tuesday in Mexico City for an afternoon signing ceremony, which could result in a gesture of victory for the U.S. president.

"After a series of intense, back-and-forth meetings in Washington over the last two weeks, the U.S. and Mexico reached an agreement on the major points on Saturday and have been working since then to get Democrats on board," the media adds.

The Democratic majority's decision to support the new agreement astonishes those who perceive it as a strategic victory for Trump, just before the start of the election year and in the midst of a conflictive impeachment process.

So, can someone explain to me why Dems appear about to sign on to Trump's USMCA trade deal? It's basically no change from NAFTA as is, but Trump will claim it as a triumph. Why give him that? 1/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) December 9, 2019

For Pelosi, however, it is simply the right thing to do.

"There are those who I read about in one place or another that say, why would you give President Trump a victory?" Pelosi said at the Wall Street Journal CEO Council forum on Monday night. "Well, why wouldn’t we? This is the right thing to do for our trade situation, for our workers."

Added to that, many of the new Democratic representatives who flipped a Republican seat face conservative voters who have long yearned for a new trade agreement that would improve conditions for U.S. workers.

As the New York Times explained, any agreement must have congressional approval, and Pelosi and a small group of Democrats "have insisted on putting their own stamp on the pact before they vote," including labor and environmental protections.

Simultaneously, the chairs of several House committees are expected to announce at least two articles of impeachment against President Trump on Tuesday, focusing on abuse of power and obstruction of justice, the Washington Post reported.

The Judiciary Committee would have planned to vote on the articles Thursday and bring them to the House floor as soon as next week.