Advertisement

Alex Saab pleads "not guilty" to money laundering charges

Protest in Solidarity to diplomat Alex Saab in Caracas. Photo: Twitter @Mippcivzla

Protest in Solidarity with diplomat Alex Saab in Caracas, Venezuela. Photo: Twitter- @Mippcivzla

Alex Saab pleads "not guilty" to money laundering charges

The Colombian businessman appeared in court in Miami and pleaded "not guilty" to the only crime he was charged with weeks ago. 

 

by Erika Ardila
 11/15/2021 - 23:55
in
Protest in Solidarity to diplomat Alex Saab in Caracas. Photo: Twitter @Mippcivzla
Protest in Solidarity to diplomat Alex Saab in Caracas. Photo: Twitter @Mippcivzla

By Erika Ardila
November 15, 2021
On Monday, Nov. 15, Colombian businessman Alex Saab, alleged front man for Nicolás Maduro, pleaded "not guilty" to money laundering charges in the United States during a hearing held in a federal courtroom in Miami, Florida.
 
In a brief hearing of about 15 minutes for a formal arraignment, his defense attorney, Neil Schuster, took up the argument that Saab, 49, is a diplomat of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and therefore has immunity.
 
In a 12-page motion, Saab's defense assured that the Colombian businessman "is not seeking to eliminate public access, which is a constitutional right, but is asking the court to fulfill a gatekeeping role to prevent further violation of the regulations," which prohibit photos or videos in court hearings.
 
The judge in charge of the case is Robert N. Scola Jr., but the businessman appeared before Judge Alicia Otazo Reyes for the arraignment, wearing beige overalls and his hair tied back, handcuffed hands and feett along with five other inmates. Outside the courthouse in downtown Miami a dozen Maduro supporters demanded the defendant's freedom.
 
The Barranquilla native is accused of laundering close to $350 million through corrupt businesses, in which he allegedly bribed Venezuelan officials and falsified documents to obtain multi-million dollar contracts for the construction of affordable housing in Venezuela.
 
Saab faces a sentence of about 20 years if found guilty of conspiracy to commit money laundering — a sentence that may be reduced if he reaches a plea agreement with the U.S. Attorney's Office.
 
Saab is linked to several companies, but his main link with Maduro is through Group Grand Limited (GGL), which is accused of selling food to the regime at subsidized prices for distribution in poor neighborhoods.
To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
Alex saab
venezuela
MONEY LAUNDRY

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Politics

Yunior García has become the face of the new generation of Cuban dissidents. Photo: Getty Images
What's happened with the 15-N protests in Cuba?
Photo: Alexander Volkov
PA to consider legalizing magic mushrooms to treat mental illness
Chaco Canyon, New Mexico is the site of one of the most impressive feats of Native American architecture. Photo: Pixabay.
New Mexico Native American site protected from new oil and gas drilling under Biden order
Photo: Jacob W. Frank/National Park Service
New Biden order focuses on U.S.’s missing or murdered Indigenous women crisis
AL DIA News
AL DIA News