Afghanistan continues to suffer the consequences of a Taliban takeover

Amid the situation in Afghanistan, the international community has spoken out about displacement, the possible threat of ISIS to take over the region, and the power the Taliban have developed on social media.

ISIS threatens to take over the country

The Taliban takeover is not the only thing the international community is concerned about. Recently, U.S. officials warned that the Islamic State (ISIS) is threatening U.S. troops in the region.

"The U.S. warned that the Islamic State poses a threat to Americans in Afghanistan as the Biden administration seeks to evacuate thousands of U.S. citizens and Afghan allies," the Wall Street Journal reported.

Jake Sullivan, national security advisor to President Joe Biden, told CNN that the threat from ISIS must be taken seriously.

“ISIS is real, it's acute, it's persistent, and it's something we're focused on with every tool in our arsenal," he said.

Similarly, on the afternoon of Aug. 24, the U.S. embassy warned Americans in Kabul to stay away from the airport.

The British government issued a similar warning to its residents in Kabul, while the Australian government said there is "a continuing and very high threat of terrorist attack" in the area.

The warnings came as the last of the estimated 1,500 Americans still in Afghanistan try to reach the airport to leave before the complete U.S. withdrawal on Aug. 31.

Senators sneak to Afghanistan

On Tuesday, Aug. 23, Senators Seth Moulton and Peter Meijer, showed on Twitter that they traveled to Afghanistan with the intention of "pressuring" President Joe Biden to extend the deadline for the evacuation of Americans, Afghans and other foreign nationals.