Afghan women protest against Taliban with colorful clothes

Since the Taliban took full control of Afghanistan, they have issued a decree calling on female university students to cover their bodies completely and most of their faces, in a return to Afghan tradition. Historian Dr. Bahar Jalali did not agree at all with this imposition and started a campaign that has gone viral where Afghan women show through photographs the diversity of their country's traditional costumes. Using the hashtags #DoNotTouchMyClothes and #AfghanistanCulture women in Afghanistan have begun to claim their colorful traditional dress as an act of protest against the Taliban regime that seeks to make women wear the traditional black burqa. Jalali started this campaign because one of her "biggest concerns is that Afghanistan's identity and sovereignty are under attack," she told the BBC. To start this movement, Dr. Bahar Jalali posted a photograph of herself on Twitter wearing a green dress showing that "this is the culture of Afghanistan".

This is Afghan culture. I am wearing a traditional Afghan dress. #AfghanistanCulture pic.twitter.com/DrRzgyXPvm — Dr. Bahar Jalali (@RoxanaBahar1) September 12, 2021

Human rights activist Spozhmay Maseed, supported Jalali's motion and posted a photograph of herself in a beautiful fuchsia dress with an embroidered yellow veil. The photograph read, "This is our authentic Afghan dress. Afghan women wear such colorful and modest attire. The black burqa has never been part of Afghan culture".

This is our Afghan authentic dress. Afghan women wear such colorful and modest attires. The black burqa never has been part of the Afghan culture. #FreeAfghanistan pic.twitter.com/v9LIbcvklG — Spozhmay Maseed (@spozhmey) September 12, 2021