5 clues to understand the conflict in Ukraine

While Pope Francis calls for days of prayer for Ukraine and asks those involved not to have a war, the tension and the mutual assignment of responsibilities by Moscow and Washington continue in the midst of a ceasefire period between Russians and Ukrainians.

With the world's attention focused on what could lead to an armed clash between two super powers, such as the United States and Russia, diplomatic efforts are redoubled as each government reinforces its arguments and refuses to accept the pretensions of the other.

Likewise, in Europe, NATO members who support the US position show their public support for the Ukrainian government, while trying to establish better conditions to develop future political and commercial relations with the government of Vladimir Putin.

To better understand the circumstances surrounding this difficult situation, which threatens to return the old continent to a period of war, we share five clues that will help us better understand this complicated diplomatic conflict.

1. Fears of an eventual attack

In the midst of negotiations that are not advancing, as each of those involved refuses to give in to the claims of the others, which is clearly reflected in the way that Russia deploys men on the border, on the one hand, and on the shipment of weapons from the West to support the Ukrainian government, on the other.

Both Washington and Moscow point to the possibility of an eventual attack that would force them to react. On the Kremlin side, they denounce persecution by NATO and see their bases in Eastern Europe as threats. On the part of the Biden government, they fear that Russia will attack under the pretext of wanting to protect its citizens in the midst of the internal military conflict that Ukraine is experiencing.

2. Russia vs. NATO

Russia tries at all costs to prevent NATO from continuing to expand into Eastern Europe, as they consider it a threat to Russian sovereignty.

In 2008, both Ukraine and Georgia were offered membership in the Transatlantic Organization, something Moscow vehemently rejects. Recently, Russia's deputy foreign minister, Sergei Ryabkov, pointed out that one of the conditions for his government not to have conflicts with its neighbor is that it never join NATO and that this alliance stop its operations in Eastern Europe.

Similarly, the Putin administration seeks that no country can deploy nuclear weapons beyond its national borders.

For now, the United States and its allies are not considering agreeing to Moscow's demands, leaving open the possibility of war.

3. What interest does Russia have in Ukraine?

After both nations became part of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, USSR, in this century their relations have been problematic. In 2013, the Kremlin prevented Ukraine from joining the European Union, which was followed by an invasion of the Crimean peninsula in southern Ukraine, which was annexed by the Russian government.

Likewise, the Putin administration has been blamed for supporting Ukrainian separatist groups with affinity to Russia, which has this nation in the midst of an internal military conflict that has already left at least 14,000 fatalities.

4. Is there a real risk of invasion?

According to Russia, there is no interest in invading Ukraine, and on the contrary they point out that what is being experienced is a negative campaign against it by the West, where they only seek to stop their "aggressive approach".

However, the governments of the United States and the United Kingdom have warned of the circumstances surrounding the crisis and have issued real warnings of the risk of a military conflict. Likewise, from the Biden administration, weapons have been sent and troops are being prepared to respond with authority if Russia invades.

While the intelligence services report on the numerous forces deployed by the Russian government on the border, the Kremlin explains that they are only protecting their sovereignty from the threat posed by NATO movements near their territory.

We stand united with Ukraine and urge Russia to take the path of de-escalation. Our delivery of defensive security assistance to Ukraine today will bolster Ukraine’s defenses in the face of Russian aggression. pic.twitter.com/Wy2grLnDf1 — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) January 26, 2022

5. What would be the Western response to an invasion?

Both the governments of Joe Biden and Boris Johnson are getting ready for a possible military intervention, something for which the European Union does not yet have a clear answer and they continue to analyze what their response would be as a bloc in the face of an attack by Russia.

For now, one of the biggest threats to the Putin government, in the face of an invasion of Ukraine, is that of economic sanctions, especially one that would disconnect its banking scheme from the international SWIFT system, the financial transaction identification system that interconnects banking around the world.

The long-awaited Nord Stream II gas pipeline, which Moscow plans to inaugurate in the company of Germany, would also suffer the consequences of a Russian invasion and its launch would be delayed.