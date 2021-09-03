20 years, 20 historical events since 9/11

The world changed in the wake of the terrorist attacks of 9/11 in 2001 and for historians, the attacks marked the turn of the century. But since then and until now, many are the milestones that have transformed the reality of the world. AL DÍA collects 20 historical events of these 20 years.

2002. The euro arrives



In January 2002 the euro became the currency of the European Union. It was adopted by 12 of its 15 member states. Among them Germany, Spain and France. The only major country left out of this change was the UK, as a premonition of its future exit from the EU. With the expansion of the institution to 27 countries, today there are 19 who use it as currency. In total, 340 million citizens think in euros, the second most traded currency in the world after the dollar.

2003. Invasion of Iraq



A year and a half after the 9/11 attacks, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Poland invade Iraq, marking the start of the Second Gulf War. According to President George W. Bush, their goal was "to disarm Iraq of weapons of mass destruction," but they were never found. Also "liberate the Iraqi people" from Saddam Hussein.

The war caused a political fracture between the great powers. France, Germany, Russia and China opposed the invasion while Spain or the United Kingdom supported the United States. Another historical event accompanied the invasion: the first world demonstrations against a conflict.

2004. The 11M in Madrid



On March 11 of that year, Al Qaeda committed the most serious terrorist attack in European history. 4 commuter trains exploded on their way to Madrid, causing 200 deaths. The government, which was facing an election 3 days later, claimed that the attack had been perpetrated by the terrorist group ETA. His fear of admitting that the attack had been produced by his support for the invasion of Iraq led him to try to hide the authorship of Al Qaeda. But the news got ahead and the government lost an election that the Socialist Party won.

2005. The Pope dies



Saint John Paul II had begun his papacy in 1978 and died in 2005. It was necessary to wait for Francis's pontificate for his canonization, which arrived in 2014. He became the first Polish pope in history and the first non-Italian since the 16th century. After his death, the conclave elected Ratzinger pope, who chose the name, Benedict XVI.

2006. Latin America's turn to the left



It was a year of elections that confirmed the triumph of the left on the continent. Evo Morales won the Bolivian elections. He was the first indigenous president, as well as a prominent trade unionist. It was also the year that Venezuela re-elected Hugo Chávez, who won the elections for the first time in 1998, after the failed 1992 coup. His re-election came after winning the presidential referendum in 2004.

Lula da Silva was also re-elected by the Brazilians that year. A metalworker and trade unionist, he won his first elections in 2003. It would take another year for Rafael Correa to win the presidency of Ecuador, consolidating the left in Latin America.

2007. iPhone



Some smartphones already existed, but Apple's iPhone revolutionized our lives. The first mobile with a camera, music player and software to send and receive text messages, all in one device. Steve Jobs announced his arrival and that year, Time magazine named him Invention of the Year.

2008. Great Crisis



On September 15, Lehman Brothers filed for bankruptcy. The investment bank had taken too many risks in the subprime mortgage market. Its bankruptcy, the largest in the history of the United States, was the beginning of the global financial crisis that devastated the economy of half the world.

2009. Obama president



Barack Obama becomes the first black president of the United States. In his first government announcement, he promised to close the Guantánamo prison as soon as possible, a promise that he failed to fulfil in either of his two terms. What he did achieve was to establish Obamacare and extend basic health care to millions of Americans.

2010. Latin America trembles



Two earthquakes shake Chile and Haiti. In the Chilean sea, the February earthquake had its epicenter, which lasted 4 minutes on the coast and 2 in its capital, Santiago de Chile. It caused 525 deaths. In Haiti, the earthquake had its epicenter 15 kilometers from the capital, Port-au-Prince. It was the strongest in the area since 1770 and one of the most devastating in human history. The dead were more than 316,000.

2011. Nuclear disaster



After a magnitude 9 earthquake in Japan, a tsunami off the northeast coast hit the Fukushima nuclear plant. The power supply to the reactors failed and there were three hydrogen explosions that released radioactive contamination. There was no nuclear explosion and luckily, the accident resulted in only one person killed.

2012. Facebook goes public



The first major social network went public, reaching a valuation of 104 billion dollars on its first day. It broke the record by being the company with the highest value at the beginning of its listing. It has more than 2.7 billion users worldwide.

2013. Two Popes at the same time



In 2013 Pope Benedict XVI announced his desire to resign from the papacy and the conclave elected the first Latin American pope, Francis. For the first time, two popes lived together, because the position is for life. Pope Francis is known for his humility and closeness to the poor, in addition to his commitment to dialogue with other religions.

2014. Snowden in Russia



Technology consultant Edward Snowden, who disclosed classified NSA documents, secured his residence in Russia. A year earlier, the agency's mass surveillance programs had been published through The Guardian and The Washington Post, causing a great international commotion. In addition, it was a major diplomatic crisis between the United States and many of its allies, who were known to have spied on.

2015. Attack on Charlie Hebdo



On January 7, two masked men armed with assault rifles entered the offices of the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. At the cry of Allah is great, they fired 50 shots, killing 12 workers and wounding 11 others. In their flight, they also killed a police officer. Police had published cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad.

Al Qaeda claimed responsibility for the attack and two days later, French soldiers killed the two terrorists. On January 11, 2 million people, including more than 40 heads of state and government from around the world, demonstrated in Paris in support of freedom of expression.

2016. The Trump era



Donald Trump wins the election over Hillary Clinton. In that year he was the 324th richest person in the world, according to Forbes magazine and was the richest president to take office. In his campaign, the use of fake news became popular, which his team defined as “alternative truths”.

2017. Independence of Catalonia



On October 1, the Catalan government decided to hold an independence referendum, despite the fact that the Spanish courts had declared it illegal. The state sent thousands of police officers who violently repressed voters in polling stations. The images went around the world. Although it could not be held under normal conditions, the Catalan government recognized the results and symbolically declared independence three weeks later. Two days later, part of the executive fled into exile in Belgium.

2018. UK exits the EU



In the 2016 referendum, the British chose, by very little difference, to leave the European Union. Two years later, the 27 Member States approved the Exit Agreement and the Declaration on future relations between the EU and the UK after Brexit. The final departure did not occur until 2020, after almost 50 years of a very difficult relationship to break.

2019. Feminism sweeps



Social protests around the world had a common component: gender equality. In 2019, Las Tesis viralized their performance A rapist on your way, which became the cry of women around the world. The Me Too movement had revitalized feminism since 2017 and in 2018, the first feminist general strike was held in Spain.

2020. The world stands still



Although the coronavirus began to affect China in late 2019, it was not until March 2020 that the World Health Organization declared covid-19 a pandemic. As of that month, more or less strict confinements occurred in almost all the countries of the world, which brought a halt to the global economy.

2021. The hope of vaccines



Less than a year after the outbreak of the pandemic, various pharmaceutical companies approved vaccines against covid-19. Vaccination became global in January 2021, although today many countries are still far from reaching percentages that allow talking about herd immunity.