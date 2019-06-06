Trump Wants to Bully Mexico

The same day Trump announced his new attempt to bully Mexico by punishing it with tariffs until the United States’ largest trading partner stops the flow of immigrants, the country found out a startling fact:

“More people are moving from the US to Mexico than the other way around,” read a Business Insider headline last May 30. Let this information sink in.

No, it is not fake news. As Business Insider reported, “From 2009 to 2014, 1 million Mexicans, including their American-born children, left the US for Mexico, according to the 2014 Mexican National Survey of Demographic Dynamics, cited by the Pew Research Center.” The number is probably much larger. Conversely, less than 870,000 Mexicans migrated to the US.

Yet, in this day and age who in Washington cares about facts? Not Trump, who in his usual thuggish style wrote: "On June 10th, the United States will impose a 5% Tariff on all goods coming into our Country from Mexico, until such time as illegal migrants coming through Mexico, and into our Country, STOP. The Tariff will gradually increase until the Illegal Immigration problem is remedied.”

Ironically, a 2015 study from Mexico's National Institute of Statistics and Geography found that the great majority of Americans living in Mexico were – oops! --unauthorized immigrants.

Perhaps President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, known as AMLO, should impose new tariffs to U.S. goods?

AMLO wrote a letter to Trump in reaction to his threat. “Social problems are not solved with duties or coercive measures,” AMLO said. “The Statue of Liberty is not an empty symbol.”

All true, of course, but can anybody believe Trump gives a damn?