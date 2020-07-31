Ritchie Torres, the Emmys, and AOC's Clout

Production and editing by Zitlalit Ayllón.

This week's edition of Digest features content producers, Nigel Thompson and Ericka Conant who talk about the most outstanding news of the week. They highlight the weekly cover about Ritchie Torres' journey to Congress. They also analyze the Emmys lack of Latino representation and finish with how AOC is getting some serious political clout.

Óyelo, que te conviene!