Advertisement

Ritchie Torres, the Emmys, and AOC's Clout

Subscribe To AL DIA Podcasts
AL DÍA DIgest

New Episode Available On All Platforms. Image: AL DÍA News

Ritchie Torres, the Emmys, and AOC's Clout

Tune in to listen to a new episode with content producers Nigel Thompson and Ericka Conant.

by liliaa
 07/31/2020 - 12:25
in
AL DÍA DIgest
AL DÍA DIgest

By Ericka Conant and Nigel Thompson
July 31, 2020
Production and editing by Zitlalit Ayllón.

This week's edition of Digest features content producers, Nigel Thompson and Ericka Conant who talk about the most outstanding news of the week. They highlight the weekly cover about Ritchie Torres' journey to Congress. They also analyze the Emmys lack of Latino representation and finish with how AOC is getting some serious political clout.

Óyelo, que te conviene!

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
AL DÍA Digest
podcast
podcasts

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Podcast

AL DÍA Digest
Biden's plans, Portland's Predicament, and Angel City on the pitch
AL DÍA DIgest
AL DÍA Digest: Breaking Barriers with Protest, Politics and Patience
AL DÍA DIgest
AL DÍA Digest: Julián Castro, Joe Biden, and Playboy?
AL DÍA DIgest
AL DÍA Digest: The Overlap of News in 2020
AL DIA News
AL DIA News