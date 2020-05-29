Advertisement

AL DÍA Digest: Two Good News From Latin America

New episode available now on all platforms. Image: AL DÍA News.

AL DÍA Digest: Two Good News From Latin America

An episode that analyzes the President's conflicts with Twitter and a celebration of good news. 

by liliaa
 05/29/2020 - 18:00
in
By Ana Maria Enciso and Yamily Habib
May 29, 2020
Audio Edits by: Zitlalit Ayllón

In this edition of AL DÍA Digest, our hosts bring two good news to their conversation along with the most talked-about story of the week.

They analyze President Trump's conflict with Twitter and fact-checking. As well as how Paraguay is an example of success in the battle against Covid-19 in Latin America. And finish their conversation celebrating Costa Rica becoming the first Central American country in allowing gay marriage.

Óyelo, que te conviene!

