A new episode is now available on all platforms. Image: AL DÍA News

AL DÍA Digest: A Sad Week With A Plan

A conversation about the recent hysterectomies in an ICE detention center, the case of Ricardo Muñoz, and Biden's plan for Puerto Rico.

by liliaa
 09/18/2020 - 17:00
in
AL DÍA Digest
By Yamily Habib and Nigel Thompson
September 18, 2020
Production and editing by Ziltalit Ayllón

This edition of Digest features hosts Yamily Habib and Nigel Thompson as they analyze the week's top headlines.

First, they touch on the news of the Whistleblower complaint that revealed massive hysterectomies in an ICE detention center.

They continue speaking on the recent case of Ricardo Muñoz, who was killed by a police officer in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. 

Finally, they speak about Biden's plan for Puerto Rico and if this will inspire the Latino vote. 

Óyelo, que te conviene!

