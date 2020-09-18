AL DÍA Digest: A Sad Week With A Plan

Production and editing by Ziltalit Ayllón

This edition of Digest features hosts Yamily Habib and Nigel Thompson as they analyze the week's top headlines.

First, they touch on the news of the Whistleblower complaint that revealed massive hysterectomies in an ICE detention center.

They continue speaking on the recent case of Ricardo Muñoz, who was killed by a police officer in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Finally, they speak about Biden's plan for Puerto Rico and if this will inspire the Latino vote.

Óyelo, que te conviene!