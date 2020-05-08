Advertisement

AL DÍA Digest: Radio School for the Countryside

AL DÍA Digest: Radio School for the Countryside

Tune in to listen to our fourth episode which analyzes the most important news of the week. 

By Ana Maria Enciso y Yamily Habib
May 08, 2020

In today's Digest episode our hosts, Ana Maria Enciso and Yamily Habib, speak about how Trump is ready to say: 'Nothing happened here'. They highlight the irony of how the deceased are receiving payments for the economic impact of COVID. And they finish on a positive note speaking about how the radio makes the school accessible in the countryside in times of coronavirus.

Óyelo, que te conviene!

