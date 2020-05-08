AL DÍA Digest: Radio School for the Countryside

05/08/2020 - 14:00
Tune in to listen to our fourth episode which analyzes the most important news of the week.
In today's Digest episode our hosts, Ana Maria Enciso and Yamily Habib, speak about how Trump is ready to say: 'Nothing happened here'. They highlight the irony of how the deceased are receiving payments for the economic impact of COVID. And they finish on a positive note speaking about how the radio makes the school accessible in the countryside in times of coronavirus.
Óyelo, que te conviene!
