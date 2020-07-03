Advertisement

AL DÍA Digest: The Overlap of News in 2020

AL DÍA DIgest

New episode available on all platforms. Image: AL DÍA News

AL DÍA Digest: The Overlap of News in 2020

Tune in to listen to our latest episode focused on how COVID has returned to the front pages, Rudolfo Anaya and a club turned into a supermarket. 

by liliaa
 07/03/2020 - 12:00
in
AL DÍA DIgest
AL DÍA DIgest

By Ana Maria Enciso and Yamily Habib
July 03, 2020

For today's episode of Digest, hosts Ana Maria and Yamily highlight how Coronavirus has returned to the front pages. They also remember the life of Chicano author Rudolfo Anaya. And speak about Peru's largest LGBTQ disco club turning into a supermarket during COVID-19.

Óyelo, que te conviene!

AL DÍA Digest
podcast
podcasts

