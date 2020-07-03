AL DÍA Digest: The Overlap of News in 2020

07/03/2020 - 12:00
Tune in to listen to our latest episode focused on how COVID has returned to the front pages, Rudolfo Anaya and a club turned into a supermarket.
For today's episode of Digest, hosts Ana Maria and Yamily highlight how Coronavirus has returned to the front pages. They also remember the life of Chicano author Rudolfo Anaya. And speak about Peru's largest LGBTQ disco club turning into a supermarket during COVID-19.
Óyelo, que te conviene!
