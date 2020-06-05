Advertisement

AL DÍA Digest: George Floyd and Structural Racism

Image: AL DÍA News

Tune in to listen to a new episode that analyzes George Floyd's death, structural racism and Los Caú.

 

by liliaa
 06/05/2020 - 15:00
in
AL DÍA Digest
By Yamily Habib and Ana Maria Enciso
June 05, 2020

In this new episode of AL DÍA Digest, host Ana Maria and Yamily delve into how George Floyd's death was the last straw. They also bring to light an issue that remains true in Latin America: structural racism hidden under the idea of mestizaje. And to finish with a happy note, they talk about the story of Los Caú, the tropical twin band of Kiss. 

Óyelo, que te conviene!

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
AL DÍA Digest
podcast
podcasts

AL DIA News
AL DIA News