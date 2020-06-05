AL DÍA Digest: George Floyd and Structural Racism

06/05/2020 - 15:00
Tune in to listen to a new episode that analyzes George Floyd's death, structural racism and Los Caú.
In this new episode of AL DÍA Digest, host Ana Maria and Yamily delve into how George Floyd's death was the last straw. They also bring to light an issue that remains true in Latin America: structural racism hidden under the idea of mestizaje. And to finish with a happy note, they talk about the story of Los Caú, the tropical twin band of Kiss.
Óyelo, que te conviene!
