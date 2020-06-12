Advertisement

AL DÍA Digest: Dismantling the Police and Powerful Statements

AL DÍA DIgest

New episode available on all platforms. Image: AL DÍA News

Tune in to listen to the new Digest episode, with staff guest and writer Maritza Zuluaga. 

by liliaa
 06/12/2020 - 18:00
in
By Ana Maria Enciso, Yamily Habib and Maritza Zuluaga
June 12, 2020
Audio edited and produced by Zitlalit Ayllón.

In this edition of Digest, our hosts invite, Martiza Zuluaga, one of our new staff members to talk about her recently published article about the possibility of dismantling the police. They also speak of the powerful statement the Black Cowboys represented at the George Floyd protests. And to finish the episode, they speak about Cardi B and her message about loving her "pajón." 

Óyelo, que te conviene!

AL DÍA Digest
podcast
podcasts

