AL DÍA Digest: Dismantling the Police and Powerful Statements

Audio edited and produced by Zitlalit Ayllón.

In this edition of Digest, our hosts invite, Martiza Zuluaga, one of our new staff members to talk about her recently published article about the possibility of dismantling the police. They also speak of the powerful statement the Black Cowboys represented at the George Floyd protests. And to finish the episode, they speak about Cardi B and her message about loving her "pajón."

Óyelo, que te conviene!