AL DÍA Digest: A country on the brink of a nervous breakdown

A new episode available now on all platforms. Image: AL DÍA News

AL DÍA Digest: A country on the brink of a nervous breakdown

Tune into a new episode on RBG, the elections, and Latino representation on TIME Magazine. 

by liliaa
 09/28/2020 - 17:00
By Yamily Habib and Nigel Thompson
September 28, 2020

In this episode of Digest, hosts Yamily Habib and Nigel Thompson speak on Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death and how it will affect the destiny of the Latinx population. 

They continue by discussing the desperate final stretch towards the elections and finish by highlighting the list of some of the most influential Latinos according to TIME.

Óyelo, que te conviene!

