AL DÍA Digest: A country on the brink of a nervous breakdown

09/28/2020 - 17:00
Tune into a new episode on RBG, the elections, and Latino representation on TIME Magazine.
In this episode of Digest, hosts Yamily Habib and Nigel Thompson speak on Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death and how it will affect the destiny of the Latinx population.
They continue by discussing the desperate final stretch towards the elections and finish by highlighting the list of some of the most influential Latinos according to TIME.
Óyelo, que te conviene!
