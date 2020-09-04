Advertisement

AL DÍA Digest: Candace Valenzuela, Kenosha and Representation

AL DIA Digest

New episode available now on all platforms. Image: AL DÍA News

A conversation on Candace Valenzuela, Kenosha's unwanted spotlight, and Latinx representation. 

by liliaa
 09/04/2020 - 15:31
in
AL DIA Digest
By Ericka Conant and Oscar Lopez
September 04, 2020

For this week's edition of Digest, content producers, Ericka Conant speaks with Oscar Lopez about this week's cover story on Candace Valenzuela’s Historic Race.

They touch base on the lack of Latinx representation at the upcoming Presidential Debates and finish the conversation about Kenosha being in the spotlight. 

Óyelo, que te conviene!

AL DÍA Digest
podcast
podcasts

