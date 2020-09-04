AL DÍA Digest: Candace Valenzuela, Kenosha and Representation

09/04/2020 - 15:31
in
A conversation on Candace Valenzuela, Kenosha's unwanted spotlight, and Latinx representation.
For this week's edition of Digest, content producers, Ericka Conant speaks with Oscar Lopez about this week's cover story on Candace Valenzuela’s Historic Race.
They touch base on the lack of Latinx representation at the upcoming Presidential Debates and finish the conversation about Kenosha being in the spotlight.
Óyelo, que te conviene!
