AL DÍA Digest: Breaking Barriers with Protest, Politics and Patience

Edited and Produced by Zitlalit Ayllón.

For this episode of Cuéntame, content producer Maritza Zuluaga joins Nigel Thompson for a conversation on the current cancellation of the ban ICE intended to impose on international students. They also highlight the win of Candace Valenzuela for Texas' primary elections. And to finish, they speak about Valentina Sempaio, a transgender woman who makes history as the first to model for Sports Illustrated.

Óyelo, que te conviene!