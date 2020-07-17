Advertisement

AL DÍA Digest: Breaking Barriers with Protest, Politics and Patience

AL DÍA DIgest

AL DÍA Digest: Breaking Barriers with Protest, Politics and Patience

A conversation about ICE ban cancellation, the win of Candace Valenzuela and Valentina Sempaio. 

by liliaa
 07/17/2020
AL DÍA DIgest
AL DÍA DIgest

By Nigel Thompson and Martiza Zuluaga
July 17, 2020
Edited and Produced by Zitlalit Ayllón.

For this episode of Cuéntame, content producer Maritza Zuluaga joins Nigel Thompson for a conversation on the current cancellation of the ban ICE intended to impose on international students. They also highlight the win of Candace Valenzuela for Texas' primary elections. And to finish, they speak about Valentina Sempaio, a transgender woman who makes history as the first to model for Sports Illustrated.

Óyelo, que te conviene!

AL DÍA Digest
podcast
podcasts

