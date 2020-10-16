AL DÍA Digest: The Biden, Trump Town Halls, the Census and Voting Records

10/16/2020 - 17:27
in
Tune in to listen to a new episode on the most outstanding news of the week.
For this episode of Digest, hosts Yamily and Nigel sit down in conversation about the recent Biden and Trump Town Halls. They continue by analyzing the End of the 2020 Census and what the results might actually turn out to be. And finish the episode by speaking on the reality of voter suppression and how this has overturned and it is breaking voting records.
Óyelo, que te conviene!
Please tell us what you think about this story