AL DÍA Digest: Activism, Cardi B and Vanity Fair

08/28/2020 - 17:00
An episode that features athletes' activism, a conversation with Joe Biden and Cardi B, the RNC and the lack of justice in the country.
For this episode of Digest, Ericka Conant and Martiza Zuluaga take the microphone to speak about how sports are in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter Movement.
They continue by talking about Cardi B and Joe Biden's virtual conversation. They highlight the Republican National Convention and finish by analyzing Breonna Taylor's cover on Vanity Fair.
Óyelo, que te conviene!
