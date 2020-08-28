Advertisement

AL DÍA Digest: Activism, Cardi B and Vanity Fair

Subscribe To AL DIA Podcasts
AL DÍA DIgest

A new episode of Digest available now on all platforms. Image: AL DÍA News

AL DÍA Digest: Activism, Cardi B and Vanity Fair

An episode that features athletes' activism, a conversation with Joe Biden and Cardi B, the RNC and the lack of justice in the country. 

by liliaa
 08/28/2020 - 17:00
in
AL DÍA DIgest
AL DÍA DIgest

By Maritza Zuluaga and Ericka Conant
August 28, 2020

For this episode of Digest, Ericka Conant and Martiza Zuluaga take the microphone to speak about how sports are in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter Movement. 

They continue by talking about Cardi B and Joe Biden's virtual conversation. They highlight the Republican National Convention and finish by analyzing Breonna Taylor's cover on Vanity Fair.

Óyelo, que te conviene!

 

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
AL DÍA Digest
podcast
podcasts

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Podcast

AL DÍA DIgest
AL DÍA Digest: Kamala, the DNC and the Millennial Generation
AL DÍA DIgest
AL DÍA Digest: The future of leadership, and the term 'Latinx
Photo: Dashira Harris
A Leader for the Black Latinx community: Dash Harris
Photo: Nigel Thompson, Al Día News Media
Stephen Haff, writer of “Kid Quixotes” shares the story of his classroom in Brooklyn
AL DIA News
AL DIA News