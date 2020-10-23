Advertisement

AL DÍA Digest: 545 children, the last debate, and the Pope

Subscribe To AL DIA Podcasts
AL DIA Digest

New episode available now on all platforms. Image: AL DÍA News

AL DÍA Digest: 545 children, the last debate, and the Pope

Tune in to listen to a new episode that highlights the top news of the week.

by liliaa
 10/23/2020 - 14:54
in
AL DIA Digest
AL DIA Digest

By Yamily Habib and Nigel Thompson
October 23, 2020

In this week's edition of Digest, Nigel Thompson and Yamily Habib bring up the most talked-about issues. 

They begin with the news of 545 children that are still separated from their parents at the border and cannot be reunited just yet.

They continue by highlighting the last presidential debate before Election Day on November 3rd. 

And they close talking about the Pope and his support of civil unions of LGBTQ individuals in a recent documentary. 

Óyelo, que te conviene!

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
AL DÍA Digest
podcast
podcasts

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Podcast

AL DÍA Digest
AL DÍA Digest: The Biden, Trump Town Halls, the Census and Voting Records
AL DÍA Digest
AL DÍA Digest: A country on the brink of a nervous breakdown
AL DÍA Digest
AL DÍA Digest: A Sad Week With A Plan
AL DIA Digest
AL DÍA Digest: Fort Hood Investigated, Philly Camps, and Julian Castro
AL DIA News
AL DIA News