AL DÍA Digest: 545 children, the last debate, and the Pope

10/23/2020 - 14:54
in
Tune in to listen to a new episode that highlights the top news of the week.
In this week's edition of Digest, Nigel Thompson and Yamily Habib bring up the most talked-about issues.
They begin with the news of 545 children that are still separated from their parents at the border and cannot be reunited just yet.
They continue by highlighting the last presidential debate before Election Day on November 3rd.
And they close talking about the Pope and his support of civil unions of LGBTQ individuals in a recent documentary.
Óyelo, que te conviene!
Please tell us what you think about this story