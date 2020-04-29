Advertisement

AL DÍA Digest 2: April 29, 2020

AL DÍA Digest

Second episode of AL DÍA Digest now available. Image: AL DÍA News

AL DÍA Digest 2: April 29, 2020

Tune in to listen to hosts Ana Maria Enciso and Yamily Habib talk about the latest news.

by liliaa
 04/29/2020 - 07:00
in
AL DÍA Digest
AL DÍA Digest

By Yamily Habib and Ana Maria Enciso
April 29, 2020
Podcast edits: Zitlalit Ayllón

In the second episode of AL DÍA Digest, our hosts speak on how the undocumented immigrants in ICE detention centers may be severely contaminated with Coronavirus. They also analyze the brutal measure the Salvadoran government took against the maras in prisons. 

And for the good news of the day, they report on Naibe Reynoso's book: Fearless Trailblazers.

Óyelo, que te conviene. 



