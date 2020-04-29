AL DÍA Digest 2: April 29, 2020

Podcast edits: Zitlalit Ayllón

In the second episode of AL DÍA Digest, our hosts speak on how the undocumented immigrants in ICE detention centers may be severely contaminated with Coronavirus. They also analyze the brutal measure the Salvadoran government took against the maras in prisons.

And for the good news of the day, they report on Naibe Reynoso's book: Fearless Trailblazers.

Óyelo, que te conviene.