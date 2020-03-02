Your Riviera Holiday is waiting for you in Center City

Advertisement

The 2020 Philadelphia Flower Show Preview Party took place at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on February 28. Photos: Peter Fitzpatrick/ AL DÍA News

Proceeds from the February 28 event supported PHS programs, such as neighborhood greening, tree planting and stewardship and beautification projects.

by Peter Fitzpatrick
 03/02/2020 - 21:48
By Peter Fitzpatrick
March 02, 2020

Entering into the 191st year of the Philadelphia Flower Show, you are greeted with an array of vibrant colors. A mixture of scents, textures and designs you would find in a typical Mediterranean garden. Yes, you're still in Philly. Just for a moment, you can walk into "The Lemonary". Look at a rose garden where a replica wedding dress of Philadelphia's own Grace Kelly is displayed. From roses to tulips to orchids, ideas of replicating the Riviera in your backyard will spring to life. 

The annual preview party at the Pennsylvania Convention Center brought out figures such as Mayor Jim Kenney, Ambassador of Monaco to the U.S. Maguy Maccario-Doyle and Ambassador of Jordan to the U.S. Dina Kawar. Also in attendance were Honorary Consul to Uruguay Peter Longstreth, Julianne Schrader Ortega, Vice President, Chief of Healthy Neighborhoods and Reverend Bonnie Camarda of the Salvation Army.

The Philadelphia Flower Show runs until March 8. For tickets and information, go to theflowershow.com/tickets

For more events taking place in the Philadelphia region go to www.aldianews.com

 


The 2020 Philadelphia Flower Show


Mon, 03/02/2020 - 7:35pm -- Peter Fitzpatrick

The Philadelphia Flower Show kicked off its 2020 season with a preview party at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Photos: Peter Fitzpatrick/AL DIA News
The Entrance Garden gave guests the feeling of being transported to the Mediterranean.
Lara Flynn, Julianne & Andrew Ortega
"Reflection" by Mark Cook Landscape
Jeremy & Tina Barber
Renee Henry, Nancy & Robert Finn
Rev. Dr. Lorina Marshall-Blake, Rev. Bonnie Camarda
President of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society Matt Rader
Schaffer Designs won "Best in Floral" at the 2020 Philadelphia Flower Show
Mark Cook Landscape wins "Best of Show for Landscape"at the 2020 Philadelphia Flower Show
Jimmy Owens, Tom & Erin Dunkel
Shiela Hess, Jordan Berju, Jenny Bowers
Ambassador of Monaco to the US - Maguy Maccario-Doyle, Ambassador of Jordan to the US, Dina Kawar
A replica of Princess Grace's wedding dress in the middle of a rose garden
Peter & Betsy Longstreth
Edward Gahrmann, Don Del Bello
Jay & Aarti Bijlani
Javier Velasco, Yocasta Lora

