Your Riviera Holiday is waiting for you in Center City

Entering into the 191st year of the Philadelphia Flower Show, you are greeted with an array of vibrant colors. A mixture of scents, textures and designs you would find in a typical Mediterranean garden. Yes, you're still in Philly. Just for a moment, you can walk into "The Lemonary". Look at a rose garden where a replica wedding dress of Philadelphia's own Grace Kelly is displayed. From roses to tulips to orchids, ideas of replicating the Riviera in your backyard will spring to life.

The annual preview party at the Pennsylvania Convention Center brought out figures such as Mayor Jim Kenney, Ambassador of Monaco to the U.S. Maguy Maccario-Doyle and Ambassador of Jordan to the U.S. Dina Kawar. Also in attendance were Honorary Consul to Uruguay Peter Longstreth, Julianne Schrader Ortega, Vice President, Chief of Healthy Neighborhoods and Reverend Bonnie Camarda of the Salvation Army.

The Philadelphia Flower Show runs until March 8. For tickets and information, go to theflowershow.com/tickets

